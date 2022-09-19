Sentell’s Intel: The pursuit of perfection matters to this Georgia football team

DawgNation has two dedicated staff writers in the press box for almost every Georgia football game. That’s Mike Griffith and Connor Riley. We also have a guy on the field snapping off photos. There is usually much more to be seen than what shows up in the viewfinder of his camera lens. ========================================================= When Sedrick Van Pran-Granger was a recruit, he already knew he wanted to study graphic design in college.

Determination. That’s a big thing for SVPG. That was when he was ranked as the No. 1 center in the country. The redshirt sophomore, who is playing like an All-American center in the SEC, is a core leader for this Georgia football team. Kirby Smart has seen that in him for some time. He tapped him as one of Georgia’s three representatives at SEC Media Days back over the summer. Stetson Bennett was there from the 2017 recruiting class. Nolan Smith was there from the 2019 signee group.

Van Pran-Granger had only been in Athens since the summer of 2020. Yet he’s the sort of young man that quickly makes an impression. Purposeful. That’s another big thing for SVPG. Check his wrists on Gamedays. There’s the phrase “Yamecita” written on his white tape. It has been there every game of his Bulldog career. It has been there every game since she passed while he was in high school.

It sounds like she was a very special lady to everyone who knew her. Not just her family. There was something that Van Pran-Granger said after Saturday’s game that matters. It was in response to my question about how he critiques his game and his progressions in his second year doing this at a very high level for the ‘Dawgs. “Perfection,” he started off. “I had two plays I messed up today,” Van Pran-Granger said. “And honestly, that’s probably going to bother me for the rest of the weekend. I think for me it is perfection. I know in the grand scheme of things - you know 50 or 60 snaps - two plays isn’t a lot but at least for me those type of things bother me.” “So my thing is to always chase perfection.” Chasing perfection. Kirby Smart made a comment in his post-game presser in Columbia about the media corps swelling up the heads of this very talented team. That won’t be a problem with a lot of guys looking at the scoreboard and seeing a big margin, but still going home steaming about two plays out of 50 or 60.

There was a clear example of this on the field Saturday. It came when Brock Bowers scored his first touchdown. When the most “celebratingest” Georgia team I’ve seen was done dapping him up and slapping his head, Van Pran-Granger had a conversation mid-jog with Tate Ratledge. The ‘Dawgs just scored. But those two were fixing an execution flaw on the way back to the sideline. “I’m taking responsibility for that,” he said. “It is on me. That’s all I will say on that.” The work is during the week for this team. Not Saturdays. Saturday is payday. “I think it is a roller coaster,” he said. “You work so hard during the week. Going it. Pounding. Being physical. Running. Conditioning. All those things through the week. Preparing. Watching extra film and you know you get to Saturday and it is just time to enjoy that moment with your brother. You put the work in already.” The Georgia center said it almost feels like a relief to get to gameday. The ‘Dawgs pack so much hay into the barn during their weekly opponent prep.