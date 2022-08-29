Kirby Smart confident in Oregon football gameplan: ' I know who the quarterback is going to be’

Publicly, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning has not revealed who the starting quarterback will be for its season opener against Georgia. The Ducks are still deciding between Bo Nix and Ty Thompson. But Georgia coach Kirby Smart isn’t losing any sleep over the Ducks’ decision. He feels pretty confident in what Oregon is going to do and how Georgia will go about hunting down the Ducks’ quarterback. “I know who the quarterback is going to be. I’m not worried about that,” Smart said. “Worried a lot more about how our guys play and what our guys do and how our guys execute. Regardless of which quarterback is in there, they’re going to do what they do. Maybe he does one thing better than the other guy. At the end of the day, they may play both of them. It’s never about the preparation for one specific quarterback as much as the preparation of your team to go play well.”

Georgia is familiar with Nix, as he was the starting quarterback at Auburn for the past three seasons. The Bulldogs came away with wins in all three of those games, but it wasn't without Nix giving the talented Georgia defense some problems. Should Nix — the presumed favorite — end up starting, he'll be playing behind a veteran offensive line that brings back significant starting experience. Smart praised the job Mario Cristobal had done in building up the depth in that program, especially on the offensive line.

As for Nix, Georgia's veterans very much know what could be in store on Saturday. "He is very athletic, and he can improvise a lot. He makes big plays for his offense," senior safety Chris Smith said. "He is definitely a gamer, and he is very familiar opponent. We have good rapport with him, so we are definitely going to use the past to get ready for him this game. But like I said, it's a new offense, a new offensive coordinator, a new head coach, and things like that, so things are going to be different that we have to be ready for ."