Auburn football fires Bryan Harsin, releases official statement
Bryan Harsin’s time at Auburn is done, as the school announced it would be parting with the second-year coach on Monday.
Harsin went 9-12 in his time at Auburn, going 4-9 against SEC foes. The Tigers have seen a number of players transfer out, and have struggled to attract top talent in Harsin’s time at Auburn. Harsin came from Boise State and replaced Gus Malzahn.
“President Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program,” Auburn said in a statement put out by the school. “Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football.”
It has been pointed out multiple times that Auburn did not mention Harsin’s name at all in the press release.
Georgia beat Auburn 42-10 earlier this season. Georgia offensive analyst Mike Bobo was the offensive coordinator last season, before being fired by Harsin. Dell McGee, Georgia’s current running backs coach is an Auburn alum.
Harsin is expected to be owed over $15.5 million in buyout money, with half of it being paid in the next 30 days.
The Tigers have struggled against Georgia since Smart became the head coach. Auburn is 1-7 against Georgia since Smart took over back in the 2016 season.
Possible names to watch for the job include Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, Jackson State coach Deion Sanders, McGee and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.
Auburn is reportedly set to hire John Cohen as its new athletic director after the school parted ways with Allen Greene. Cohen was previously the athletic director at Mississippi State, who Auburn happens to play this week.
There are now two coaching openings for annual Georgia opponents, as Georgia Tech is still looking for a coach after it fired Geoff Collins earlier this season.
