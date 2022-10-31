Auburn football fires Bryan Harsin, releases official statement

Bryan Harsin’s time at Auburn is done, as the school announced it would be parting with the second-year coach on Monday.

Harsin went 9-12 in his time at Auburn, going 4-9 against SEC foes. The Tigers have seen a number of players transfer out, and have struggled to attract top talent in Harsin’s time at Auburn. Harsin came from Boise State and replaced Gus Malzahn.

“President Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program,” Auburn said in a statement put out by the school. “Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football.”