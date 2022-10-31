Georgia football injury report: Nolan Smith ‘doubtful’ for Tennessee game with pec injury

Georgia coach Kirby Smart had a lengthy injury report when addressing reporters on Monday. Most pressing was the status of edge rusher Nolan Smith. The senior left Saturday’s game in the fist quarter with a shoulder injury. Smart clarified the state of Smith’s injury “It does not look good for his availability this week. It’s a pec injury,” Smart said of Smith “He’s probably doubtful for this week.”

It’s much of the same for AD Mitchell, was has played just four snaps since injuring his ankle in Week 2 against Samford. Georgia is hopeful to have him but it will depend on how Mitchell improves over the week. He traveled to Jacksonville but did not dress. “We got AD some more recovery time this week,” Smart said. “We haven’t practiced yet so it’s hard to tell.” Georgia’s offensive line picked up a number of knocks against Florida. Amarius Mims is dealing with a knee injury, while Xavier Truss was limited to special teams duty with a toe injury. Smart revealed on Saturday that right tackle Warren McClendon was also dealing with a shoulder injury.