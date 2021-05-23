Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,445 (May 20, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what some of CBS Sports’ college football writers are saying about Georgia’s Kirby Smart -- whom they have ranked seventh on their top coaches list.

Georgia football podcast: 3 players who’ll benefit from a big season from JT Daniels

Beginning of the show: There’s undoubtedly a connection between prolific seasons from top quarterbacks and championship-level team success. The last two national champions -- both from the SEC -- are an indication of that. The two signal callers that led those teams -- Joe Burrow for LSU in 2019 and Mac Jones for Alabama last year -- were also first-team All-SEC quarterbacks for their respective seasons.