Morning, y’all!

The first two weeks of the season, we’ve seen Georgia annihilate two lesser opponents. That’s old news at this point.

We’ve talked plenty about how Georgia put up impressive stats in those games. But the level of competition is about to go way up as we get into conference play.

And I don’t know about y’all, but I’m so excited to see some SEC football.

Even though No. 2 Georgia (2-0) is a 24.5-point favorite heading into its trip to Fayetteville, Arkansas this weekend, coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs recognize this will be a massively different environment and opponent than what they’ve faced so far this season:

Smart has been at Georgia long enough to know these environments are never easy. Even against an Arkansas (1-1) team that may well again be the worst team in the conference.

“Playing on the road in the SEC, humility is always a week away,” Smart said. “It’s a tough environment regardless of where you play in the SEC. There are no bad environments in the SEC. There are only raucous environments in the SEC. They’re really tough to play in.”

For as great as Georgia has looked, Smart knows at some point his team is going to be challenged in a real way.

When the Bulldogs have gone on the road in recent seasons, that first game away from Sanford Stadium has always been a little tricky. Each of Georgia’s previous three road-openers have been one-score wins.

The Bulldogs needed an all-time effort from Brock Bowers in 2023 to beat Auburn. Last season, Georgia needed a brilliant pass from Gunner Stockton, a missed Tennessee field goal and overtime to escape with their first road win of the season.

Despite possessing a talent advantage in each of those games, the Bulldogs had to fight their way to a win. That could well be the case again on Saturday.

“Depends on who you play and how you play,” Smart said. “You learn a lot about them if they have adversity, and I’ve learned a lot about our teams in the past from going and playing in SEC environments when maybe we haven’t played our best, or maybe you get in one of those hornet’s nest games, and you’ve gotta fight your way out of it.”

Read Connor Riley’s full story here.

Brooks’ contract details emerge

Josh Brooks is tied for ninth among SEC athletic directors in annual base and supplemental pay, but the Georgia AD also cashed in on $400,000 in bonuses after last season.

Brooks, who is seventh among SEC ADs in tenure at his current school, will make $1.5 million in base and supplemental pay this season. Brooks’ salary averages $1.75 million over the duration of his contract through June 30, 2031, per information obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution through an open records request.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte, who signed an 11-year extension in 2025 for $38 million, per Front Office Sports, sets the bar in the SEC with an average annual salary of $3.5 million.

Former Georgia Tech athletic director J. Batt recently signed on as Kentucky’s athletic director and will make $2.6 million this season and average approximately $3 million per season over the duration of his six-year contract, ranking third among SEC ADs per published data acquired by the AJC.

Brooks’ contract also includes performance incentives.

For the full details, read Mike Griffith’s full story here.

Georgia baseball coach earns contract extension after record season

We’re talking quite a bit of Georgia contract news this morning, aren’t we?

Let’s switch to baseball:

Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson will remain in Athens for the long term after signing a contract extension on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs have won 139 games over Johnson’s tenure and secured three NCAA Tournament appearances. They’ve been top-8 national seeds in all of them - two Super Regional hosts and this past season went to the College World Series for the first time since 2008.

Georgia is coming off a 2026 campaign where it had program-best 53 wins and a 30-9 overall record against SEC teams. It won both the SEC regular season and tournament titles.

Johnson has also produced two Golden Spikes Award winner in three seasons after catcher Daniel Jackson took home the prize. He joins former infielder Charlie Condon, who won it back in 2024.

Read the full story from Hunter DeLauder here.

With this news about Johnson’s extension, I just had to relive Georgia baseball’s awesome postseason run with a few of our best photos:

Georgia Bulldog fans celebrate at Kudzu Hill after a home run by Georgia Bulldogs catcher Daniel Jackson (3) in the tenth inning of game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Athens. Miguel Martinez/AJC) (Miguel Martinez /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia Bulldogs pitcher Caden Aoki (12) reacts after striking a batter during the sixth inning of Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Athens. Miguel Martinez/AJC)Miguel Martinez/AJC) (Miguel Martinez /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia Bulldogs infielder Tre Phelps (1) receives sour candy after scoring a run during the first inning of game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Athens. Miguel Martinez/AJC) (Miguel Martinez /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia Bulldog players gather in the outfiled moments before they face the Mississippi State Bulldogs for Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Athens. Miguel Martinez/AJC) (Miguel Martinez /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Wes Johnson reacts while wearing his championship hat as he celebrates with his team after winning the NCAA Super Regional series, defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs 11-9 at Foley Field on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Athens. Miguel Martinez/AJC) (Miguel Martinez /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia pitcher Joey Volchko celebrates after finishing a complete game against Texas at the College World Series (Cody Chaffins /Dawgnation)

Trivia time

Last season, Georgia baseball led the NCAA with a school record amount of MLB draft picks. How many?

Three Bulldogs ruled out for first SEC game against Arkansas

We now have a better idea of where things stand on the health front for Georgia, as the SEC has released its first availability report of the week.

The Bulldogs take on Arkansas Saturday, with the game set to start at noon ET on ABC.

As for Georgia’s injuries, outside linebacker Chase Linton, defensive back Justice Fitzpatrick and defensive back Tyriq Green were all ruled out.

Green left Georgia’s win over Western Kentucky with an ankle injury. He was rolled up while playing on a kickoff return in the fourth quarter. Prior to the injury, Green returned a kick for a touchdown and recovered a fumble in the end zone for another touchdown.

Georgia likes Green a lot, as he’s been a consistent playmaker in practice. But the Bulldogs will lean on veterans KJ Bolden, Kyron Jones and Khalil Barnes at the top of the depth chart.

Linton has not yet appeared in a game this season for the Bulldogs. Smart shared that he is dealing with a lower-extremity injury.

With Linton and outside linebacker Amaris Williams unavailable, the Bulldogs will once again lean on freshmen Khamari Brooks and PJ Dean.

Read the full injury report from Connor here.

Barbour credits former Georgia rival for his development at tight end

Ethan Barbour didn’t hesitate to mention that one of the most important people in his life is a former Georgia rival.

“Definitely my mentor Kyle Pitts,” Barbour told reporters on Tuesday. “I work out with him a lot, so that’s definitely one person I study a lot.”

Pitts was the No. 4 overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft after a stellar career at Florida. He was named college football’s top tight end during the 2020 season. He also happened to play on the last Florida team to beat Georgia.

In between sharing tips and knowledge with the young Georgia tight end, Pitts doesn’t hesitate to bring up the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, which will take place in Atlanta this season.

“Just having that type of wisdom from him, just knowing how, he made it to the biggest level, so he knows what it takes,” Barbour said.

While Pitts is largely known for his abilities as a pass catcher, Barbour has made an instant impact at Georgia because of his willingness to block.

He’s started each of the last two season-openers for Georgia, even while playing in one of the most loaded position groups in the country.

“We have a bunch of studs in the room,” Barbour said. “Everybody has different skill sets. So really just, I just trust coach to put us in the best position every day. And that’s what they’re doing. So I don’t think it’s really anything that I did. I think it’s just we all just work together. We all work hard and things like that.”

For as much discussion as there has been around Georgia’s tight end room with the break outs of Elyiss Williams and Jaden Reddell, Barbour is more than holding his own.

He caught his first career touchdown pass on Saturday in the win over Western Kentucky. That his score came on Georgia’s opening drive of the game was no fluke.

Read Connor’s full story on Barbour here.

Trivia answer

13