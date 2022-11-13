Georgia football wins SEC East, clinches berth in SEC championship game
Georgia will get to play another game in Atlanta this season, as the Bulldogs were able to clinch the SEC East with their 45-19 win over Mississippi State.
For the Bulldogs, it is the fifth time in six seasons that Georgia has won the SEC East under Kirby Smart.
Winning the SEC East is one of Georgia’s stated goals every season and the Bulldogs have now accomplished that.
“This team’s driving factor is they really want to win an SEC championship,” Smart told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt this week. “You can’t really do that without winning in Starkville. They want to do something last year’s team didn’t do, and we didn’t win the SEC last year. So it’s one step at a time, and you can’t win the SEC until you win the SEC East.”
Georgia has only won the SEC once under Kirby Smart, last doing so back in 2017 when it beat Auburn.
As for who the Bulldogs might play, Georgia will take on LSU after the Tigers beat Arkansas 13-10 earlier on Saturday. This will be the fifth time Georgia and LSU meet in the SEC championship game with the last meeting being back in 2019 when the Tigers beat Georgia 37-10.
Georgia still has some meat on the bone with regard to its SEC schedule, as it travels to Kentucky next week. The Bulldogs also have a game left against Georgia Tech on Nov. 26.
The Bulldogs are 10-0 on the season and entered the week with the No. 1 ranking. Should Georgia continue to win, the Bulldogs will likely earn another berth into the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs have made the College Football Playoff twice, doing it in 2017 and 2021.
The 2022 SEC Championship Game is set for Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Georgia beat the Oregon Ducks 49-3 in its opening game of the 2022 season.
2022 SEC Championship Game time, date, location
Game time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: Atlanta
TV Channel: CBS
Teams: Georgia football-LSU
