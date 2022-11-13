Georgia football wins SEC East, clinches berth in SEC championship game

Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
45
Final
19
Mississippi State
  • Southern Miss
    23
    Final
    Coastal Carolina
    26
    (15) North Carolina
    36
    Final
    Wake Forest
    34
    (25) Florida State
    38
    Final
    Syracuse
    3
  • California
    7
    3rd QTR
    4:03
    Oregon State
    31
    Stanford
    7
    2nd QTR
    6:50
    (13) Utah
    7
    San Jose State
    14
    2nd QTR
    14:57
    San Diego State
    7
    Boise State
    14
    2nd QTR
    14:01
    Nevada
    0
  • Arizona
    14
    1st QTR
    00:00
    (9) UCLA
    0
    Utah State
    7
    1st QTR
    9:05
    Hawai'i
    0
    Bowling Green
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Toledo
    Ohio
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Ball State
  • Eastern Michigan
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Kent State
    Miami (OH)
    Thurs, 11/17 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Northern Illinois
    Western Michigan
    Thurs, 11/17 on ESPNU @1:00 AM ET
    Central Michigan
    SMU
    Fri, 11/18 on ESPN @12:30 AM ET
    (16) Tulane
  • South Florida
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN2 @2:00 AM ET
    Tulsa
    San Diego State
    Sat, 11/19 on Fox Sports 1 @2:45 AM ET
    New Mexico
    East Carolina
    25
    Final
    Cincinnati
    27
    Colorado
    17
    Final
    (8) USC
    55
  • Fresno State
    37
    Final
    UNLV
    30
    (20) Notre Dame
    35
    Final
    Navy
    32
    SMU
    41
    Final
    South Florida
    23
    Missouri
    24
    Final
    (5) Tennessee
    66
  • Oklahoma
    20
    Final
    West Virginia
    23
    Indiana
    14
    Final
    (2) Ohio State
    56
    Virginia Tech
    7
    Final
    Duke
    24
    Purdue
    31
    Final
    (21) Illinois
    24
  • Vanderbilt
    24
    Final
    Kentucky
    21
    Rutgers
    21
    Final
    Michigan State
    27
    (7) LSU
    13
    Final
    Arkansas
    10
    (19) Liberty
    33
    Final
    UConn
    36
  • Pittsburgh
    37
    Final
    Virginia
    7
    Louisiana-Monroe
    31
    Final
    Georgia State
    28
    Lamar
    14
    Final
    New Mexico State
    51
    Rice
    10
    Final
    Western Kentucky
    45
  • Temple
    36
    Final
    Houston
    43
    UMass
    33
    Final
    Arkansas State
    35
    Louisiana Tech
    7
    Final
    UTSA
    51
    Army
    9
    Final
    Troy
    10
  • North Texas
    21
    Final
    UAB
    41
    Nebraska
    3
    Final
    (3) Michigan
    34
    Arizona State
    18
    Final
    Washington State
    28
    Miami (FL)
    35
    Final
    Georgia Tech
    14
  • Wisconsin
    10
    Final
    Iowa
    24
    Iowa State
    14
    Final
    Oklahoma State
    20
    Charlotte
    14
    Final
    Middle Tennessee
    24
    (10) Alabama
    30
    Final
    (11) Ole Miss
    24
  • New Mexico
    3
    Final
    Air Force
    35
    Louisville
    16
    Final
    (12) Clemson
    31
    Maryland
    0
    Final
    (14) Penn State
    30
    Appalachian State
    21
    Final
    Marshall
    28
  • Northwestern
    3
    Final
    Minnesota
    31
    (22) UCF
    38
    Final
    (16) Tulane
    31
    Boston College
    21
    Final
    (17) North Carolina State
    20
    South Carolina
    6
    Final
    Florida
    38
  • Texas State
    21
    Final
    South Alabama
    38
    (24) Washington
    37
    Final
    (6) Oregon
    34
    Kansas
    28
    Final
    Texas Tech
    43
    Wyoming
    14
    Final
    Colorado State
    13
  • (23) Kansas State
    31
    Final
    Baylor
    3
    Florida Atlantic
    52
    Final
    Florida International
    7
    Texas A&M
    10
    Final
    Auburn
    13
    (4) TCU
    17
    Final
    (18) Texas
    10
  • Southern Miss
    23
    Final
    Coastal Carolina
    26
    (15) North Carolina
    36
    Final
    Wake Forest
    34
    (25) Florida State
    38
    Final
    Syracuse
    3
  • California
    7
    3rd QTR
    4:03
    Oregon State
    31
    Stanford
    7
    2nd QTR
    6:50
    (13) Utah
    7
    San Jose State
    14
    2nd QTR
    14:57
    San Diego State
    7
    Boise State
    14
    2nd QTR
    14:01
    Nevada
    0

Georgia football wins SEC East, clinches berth in SEC championship game

Georgia football-sec east-lsu
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates his 4-yard touchdown run with teammates during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium, Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Starkville, Mississippi. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Georgia will get to play another game in Atlanta this season, as the Bulldogs were able to clinch the SEC East with their 45-19 win over Mississippi State.

For the Bulldogs, it is the fifth time in six seasons that Georgia has won the SEC East under Kirby Smart.

Winning the SEC East is one of Georgia’s stated goals every season and the Bulldogs have now accomplished that.

“This team’s driving factor is they really want to win an SEC championship,” Smart told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt this week. “You can’t really do that without winning in Starkville. They want to do something last year’s team didn’t do, and we didn’t win the SEC last year. So it’s one step at a time, and you can’t win the SEC until you win the SEC East.”

Georgia has only won the SEC once under Kirby Smart, last doing so back in 2017 when it beat Auburn.

As for who the Bulldogs might play, Georgia will take on LSU after the Tigers beat Arkansas 13-10 earlier on Saturday. This will be the fifth time Georgia and LSU meet in the SEC championship game with the last meeting being back in 2019 when the Tigers beat Georgia 37-10.

Georgia still has some meat on the bone with regard to its SEC schedule, as it travels to Kentucky next week. The Bulldogs also have a game left against Georgia Tech on Nov. 26.

The Bulldogs are 10-0 on the season and entered the week with the No. 1 ranking. Should Georgia continue to win, the Bulldogs will likely earn another berth into the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs have made the College Football Playoff twice, doing it in 2017 and 2021.

The 2022 SEC Championship Game is set for Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Georgia beat the Oregon Ducks 49-3 in its opening game of the 2022 season.

2022 SEC Championship Game time, date, location

Game time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Atlanta

TV Channel: CBS

Teams: Georgia football-LSU

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextGeorgia football-Mississippi State instant observations as UGA shows …
Leave a Comment