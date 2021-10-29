Georgia football-Florida: TV channel, game time, how to watch online, odds for Week 9 game (October 30, 2021)

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs take on the Florida Gators on Saturday, Oct. 30. Below you can find information on the TV channel, game time, odds as well as how to watch the game online.

The Georgia football-Florida game will air on CBS. Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl will be commentating.

Georgia football-Florida game time

The Georgia football-Florida game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET

Georgia football-Florida: Watch online

Paramount+. will be streaming the Georgia football-Florida game online. You will need a subscription to CBS in order to watch the game.

Georgia football-Florida: Odds

Georgia is a 14-point favorite against Florida this weekend. The over/under for the game is 51-points. Georgia is 5-2 against the spread this season.

What Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about Florida

On Georgia quarterback JT Daniels:”Again, it’s going to depend on how they practice and what they do. Is it likely that we’ll see both of them? I don’t know that. I haven’t seen practice today. I’d like to see practice today, to know a little better about where he’s at. Based on Wednesday and Thursday, he was able to throw without pain. That’s step one. The next step is, can I move? Can I throw with accuracy? Can I do all the things that are required to play quarterback? I don’t know if he can do those things yet. We will see be how we practice this week.”

On dealing with Dan Mullen’s offenses:“The best thing about Dan Mullen is that he has packages of plays to accentuate his playmakers. Whether is was Kyle Pitts, Kadarious Toney, whoever it might be, he always had...even at Mississippi State where he might not have has as many playmakers as he’s had at Florida, he knows how to get them the ball. He does it in ways that he creates confusion, he moves people around. I think he’s gotten better, there’s times when he was at Mississippi State when I thought he had done the same thing for a long time. Now, he’s got more presentation to what he does and did a good job of that last year. I mean we all learn from other people so it’s like there is a copy-cat element to what we all do - defensively and offensively. He’s taken what other NFL teams and other college teams do well and added it to his offense to get his players the ball.”