Georgia football-Florida: TV channel, game time, how to watch online, odds for Week 9 game (October 30, 2021)
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs take on the Florida Gators on Saturday, Oct. 30. Below you can find information on the TV channel, game time, odds as well as how to watch the game online.
Both teams were off last weekend. This game will be played in Jacksonville, Fla. Florida won last year’s matchup, besting the Bulldogs 44-28.
Georgia football-Florida TV channel
The Georgia football-Florida game will air on CBS. Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl will be commentating.
Georgia football-Florida game time
The Georgia football-Florida game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET
Georgia football-Florida: Watch online
Paramount+. will be streaming the Georgia football-Florida game online. You will need a subscription to CBS in order to watch the game.
Georgia football-Florida: Odds
Georgia is a 14-point favorite against Florida this weekend. The over/under for the game is 51-points. Georgia is 5-2 against the spread this season.
What Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about Florida
On Georgia quarterback JT Daniels:”Again, it’s going to depend on how they practice and what they do. Is it likely that we’ll see both of them? I don’t know that. I haven’t seen practice today. I’d like to see practice today, to know a little better about where he’s at. Based on Wednesday and Thursday, he was able to throw without pain. That’s step one. The next step is, can I move? Can I throw with accuracy? Can I do all the things that are required to play quarterback? I don’t know if he can do those things yet. We will see be how we practice this week.”
On dealing with Dan Mullen’s offenses:“The best thing about Dan Mullen is that he has packages of plays to accentuate his playmakers. Whether is was Kyle Pitts, Kadarious Toney, whoever it might be, he always had...even at Mississippi State where he might not have has as many playmakers as he’s had at Florida, he knows how to get them the ball. He does it in ways that he creates confusion, he moves people around. I think he’s gotten better, there’s times when he was at Mississippi State when I thought he had done the same thing for a long time. Now, he’s got more presentation to what he does and did a good job of that last year. I mean we all learn from other people so it’s like there is a copy-cat element to what we all do - defensively and offensively. He’s taken what other NFL teams and other college teams do well and added it to his offense to get his players the ball.”
On the Florida defense:”Size. They have really good players on the edge. They have an abundance of guys with size, that can play inside. They have gone out and gotten transfers, and guys that are big. They have always had great pass rushers. Very active guys on the perimeter that can make plays on the edge. They make it hard to get on the perimeter. They make it hard to throw the ball. They are very disruptive in what they do defensively.”
Georgia football-Florida injury report
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (probable, ankle), Jermaine Burton (probable, groin), Chris Smith (probable, shoulder), JT Daniels (probable, lat), Arian Smith (questionable, shin), Kenny McIntosh (probable, hamstring), Ameer Speed (questionable, ankle) Justin Robinson (questionable, hamstring) George Pickens (out, ACL), Dominick Blaylock (out, hamstring), Kendall Milton (out, MCL), Tykee Smith (out, ACL), Rian Davis (out, quad), Jalen Kimber (out, shoulder), Tate Ratledge (out, foot)
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Around the SEC: Kirby Smart wants Georgia more focused than emotional in payback game
- WATCH: What Georgia should and will do at quarterback against Florida
- Steve Spurrier compares No. 1-ranked Georgia to Florida 1990s SEC title teams
- James Cook provides positive updates on Georgia running back room heading into Florida game
- Andre Greene Jr: Georgia remains in the hunt for the nation’s No. 9 WR prospect
- Kirby Smart shares his thoughts on the pros, and cons, of mobile quarterbacks in Georgia’s offense
- Georgia men’s and women’s basketball to sell alcohol at home games this season
- Georgia football-Florida: Live updates, injury report, practice news
UGA News
- Georgia football-Florida: TV channel, game time, how to watch online, odds for Week 9 game (October 30, 2021)
- Steve Spurrier compares No. 1-ranked Georgia to Florida 1990s SEC title teams
- James Cook provides positive updates on Georgia running back room heading into Florida game
- Kirby Smart shares his thoughts on the pros, and cons, of mobile quarterbacks in Georgia’s offense
- Georgia football-Florida: Live updates, injury report, practice news