Georgia football-Georgia Tech: Game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 13 game (November 27, 2021)

Georgia football and Georgia Tech renew Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate on Saturday, Nov. 27. Below you game can find game time, TV channel, streaming information, odds and more for the Week 13 game. The two teams did not play last season due to schedule changes stemming from COVID-19. Georgia won 52-7 when the two teams met in 2019. Georgia football-Georgia Tech game time

The Georgia football-Georgia Tech game is set for a 12 p.m. ET kickoff. Georgia football-Georgia Tech TV channel The Georgia football-Georgia Tech game will air on ABC. Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden will be calling the game. How to watch the Georgia football-Georgia Tech game online You can stream the game using the WatchESPN app. What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Georgia Tech On the offense going into the last regular-season game: “I just want to see improvement. Stetson, we’re getting targets each week, you know, decision making, quick decisions, not holding the ball. When you start extending the plays, the good things can happen and the bad things can happen so you’ve got to be wise about the way you go about it. You got to practice it that way. We got to have 11 guys on the same page. So many of our plays that fail when you go back and look at them, what caused that play to be unsuccessful. One got into his job. They do what they’re supposed to do. We tend to have a positive gain or no gain. It’s the lost yardages and sacks as turnovers that come back to haunt us the most so we’re trying to remove that. Continue being explosive and being dangerous. We want to be on the attack.” On getting excited for Georgia Tech:

UGA News