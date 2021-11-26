Georgia football-Georgia Tech: Game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 13 game (November 27, 2021)
Georgia football and Georgia Tech renew Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate on Saturday, Nov. 27. Below you game can find game time, TV channel, streaming information, odds and more for the Week 13 game.
The two teams did not play last season due to schedule changes stemming from COVID-19. Georgia won 52-7 when the two teams met in 2019.
Georgia football-Georgia Tech game time
The Georgia football-Georgia Tech game is set for a 12 p.m. ET kickoff.
Georgia football-Georgia Tech TV channel
The Georgia football-Georgia Tech game will air on ABC. Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden will be calling the game.
How to watch the Georgia football-Georgia Tech game online
You can stream the game using the WatchESPN app.
What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Georgia Tech
On the offense going into the last regular-season game:
“I just want to see improvement. Stetson, we’re getting targets each week, you know, decision making, quick decisions, not holding the ball. When you start extending the plays, the good things can happen and the bad things can happen so you’ve got to be wise about the way you go about it. You got to practice it that way. We got to have 11 guys on the same page. So many of our plays that fail when you go back and look at them, what caused that play to be unsuccessful. One got into his job. They do what they’re supposed to do. We tend to have a positive gain or no gain. It’s the lost yardages and sacks as turnovers that come back to haunt us the most so we’re trying to remove that. Continue being explosive and being dangerous. We want to be on the attack.”
On getting excited for Georgia Tech:
”It will be completely different. These kids were all recruited by Tech. They know Tech’s players; they know a lot of those guys. That doesn’t concern me. Our guys are very mature and handle things very well. It was awesome at the game the other day to come out and approach this thing with a ‘will not be denied’ attitude. We’re going out to play our best game. That’s out goal - play our best game of the season. How do we do that? We usually do that by practicing well. That would be the goal for us.
On the Georgia Tech rivalry:
”I wasn’t a big college football fan as a recruit, so it’s hard for me to say on how I viewed it. I didn’t go to the Georgia-Georgia Tech games, I didn’t grow up going to those. I grew up going to high school football games and watching TV on Saturdays. When I got here, there’s an engrained, built-in belief that you had to beat your in-state rival. We also had conference rivals, so it became you play on something so many times that it falls on deaf ears, if you say, ‘That’s our rival, that’s our rival, that’s our rival.’ We don’t get into that, because it loses its effectiveness if you use it all the time. Who’s not our rival? We look at it as a chance to grow to be the best team we can become. They stand in our way; we have an opportunity to go play them. You use game reps to grow and become better, everything gets heightened in a game rep. That’s what we want to do, we want to go out there and make sure our team is getting better with each and every performance. We’re trying to play that perfect game. It’s not about the history of the rivalry, because our guys weren’t even born when I was playing. Our guys have no recollection of that.”
Georgia football-Georgia Tech odds, point spread
Georgia football is a 35-point favorite over the Yellow Jackets. Georgia is 7-4 against the spread this season. The over/under in this game is 54.5
Georgia-Georgia Tech football injury report
Dominick Blaylock (probable, knee), ), Jamaree Salyer (questionable, foot), Nolan Smith (questionable, elbow), George Pickens (questionable, knee), Chris Smith (doubtful, knee), Kendall Milton (doubtful, knee, Arian Smith (out, knee), Tykee Smith (out, knee), Trezmen Marshall (out, knee), Rian Davis (out, quad), Jalen Kimber (out, shoulder), Tate Ratledge (out, foot)
