Georgia football-Kent State game time, how to watch online, TV channel, odds for Week 4 game (Sept. 24, 2022)

This game will be available only through SEC Network+/ESPN+, so it will have to be streamed. The Bulldogs are coming off a 48-7 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks last week.

The No. 1 ranked Georgia football team takes on Kent State in a Week 4 college football game. Below you can find the game time, TV channel and odds for the game, as well as how to watch the game online.

ESPN+ is a standalone streaming service that requires a subscription separate from a customer’s TV provider credentials. It is available to stream through the ESPN App on connected devices and on ESPN.com .

SEC Network+ is complementary to the SEC Network and accessible at no additional charge to SEC Network subscribers with a customer’s TV provider credentials. It can be accessed through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or via espn.com/watch .

DawgNation walks you step-by-step on how to access the game. Click here for the link to watch the Georgia football-Kent State game. You will need a subscription to SEC Network through your cable provider or a subscription to ESPN+ to watch the game.

The Georgia football-Kent State game will be broadcast on SEC Network+. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Tera Talmadge will call the game.

Georgia football-Kent State odds for Week 4 game

Georgia football is a 45-point favorite over Kent State. The over/under for the game is 62-points. Georgia is 2-1 on the year against the spread.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Kent State

On opposing coaches’ goals when offering exuberant praise to Georgia:

“So when they upset us, they beat somebody good. I mean, that’s what they’re doing. They believe they got a shot to come in here and and beat us and you want to build your opponent up the same way I respect his program. When you turn on a team’s tape and you watch special teams, you find out within five minutes what kind of team they are. They are some of the leaders in the MAC in almost every special teams category, they have a great offensive system that utilizes a really talented quarterback, they have good skilled players, and they have a unique defense that’s hard to prepare for. I have the utmost respect for what they’ve done, they’ve played probably one of the hardest schedules in the country.”

On Kent State’s performances against Washington and Oklahoma:

“Yeah, they’ve got a really good football team. They’ve got a quarterback that I didn’t know a lot about who is, No. 1, a tremendous athlete. No. 2, he makes a lot of people miss. He’s dynamic with the ball in his hand. He’s made some wild throws. You’re going to hear about this guy. He’s had some 60, 70-yard passes that are incredible. They have some really good wideouts. They’re a talented team. You go and watch them on defense, they do enough different defensively that it can create issues for you because it’s not what you see every day. It’s a little more new-aged defense, which people are playing to affect teams that are on the perimeter more, second level, fitters able to disguise a little more. I know you guys don’t ever listen to anything we say in here, but this is a really good football team and they have played two really good football teams. And you watch the first half of the Oklahoma game, you have no question how good they are. They, really, played Washington well outside of a couple of drives. Washington scored on them. But outside of that, they went toe to toe with Washington.