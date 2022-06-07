Kirby Smart: Georgia football prioritizes consistency of championship-level play
ATHENS — Georgia fans who have been around long enough to know that Kirby Smart doesn’t take kindly to football advice and doesn’t always heed conventional wisdom.
When you’re 46 years old with five national championship rings — including one as head coach at your current school — self-assurance should not be an issue.
So it was that Smart rejected a popular notion that winning a second national championship is more difficult for a program than winning its first.
RELATED: Georgia on top of college football, 3 takeaways from SEC Spring Meetings
“A guy came up to me the other day, a fan, and they were talking about how they were so proud and read books where once you get that first one, that second one was really hard to get to,” Smart said on his SEC Network Sirius XM interview last week in Destin, Fla.
“They’re all hard. What are we talking about here? It’s not easy. If it was easy, everybody would have one, so they are not easily attainable.”
And as for that second national championship Georgia seeks, Smart’s not about to make things any harder on himself or his program with a less-than-ideal mindset.
RELATED: Georgia projected beast of East, favored by double-digits in all but one game
“I don’t know what the future holds, I do know we’re going to work really hard and do things the right way to put ourselves in a situation to be successful,” Smart said.
“We’ve finished Top 7 five straight years, nobody else can say that,” He said. " So we’ve been in the batting order, we’ve been at the plate, we’ve been around it, we just haven’t been able to conquer it until this year.”
Smart has indicated the 2017 and 2018 teams were championship quality but didn’t necessarily get the necessary breaks.
The 2018 team, for example, was one of the nation’s four best teams but had two losses and was left out of the College Football Playoff.
“So now, we want to continue that consistency,” Smart said. “I want people to look back and say, ‘golly, they had really good, consistent classes in recruiting and consistent performances on the field.”
To that point, UGA is on the verge of being a preseason Top 5 ranked team for a fifth-straight year -- none of Vince Dooley’s great Georgia teams were ranked in the preseason Top 5 and did not carry the same sort of national expectations.
RELATED: Challenges trump expectations, Kirby must manage human nature
“You do that (win) enough, you’ll hit the right rhythm with guys,” Smart said, “whether it’s leadership, skill players, defense, whatever, to win one (championship).”
Mike Griffith has covered the SEC for 25 years, follow him on Twitter @MikeGriffith32
DawgNation Stories from Destin
• Kirby Smart indecisive on schedule, weighs in on Fisher-Saban feud
• SEC refocusing NIL direction amid free agent challenges
• Why the SEC scheduling models are on hold, questions with each
• UGA president Jere Morehead provides NCAA much-needed leadership
• Georgia schedules in question, 2023 Oklahoma discussed
• Jimbo Fisher puts feud with Nick Saban into context, moves on
• Lane Kiffin ditches ‘coaches’ bible’ at SEC meetings, Brian Kelly comments
UGA News
- Kirby Smart: Georgia football prioritizes consistency of championship-level play
- 3 takeaways from SEC Spring Meetings: Georgia sits atop the league amid NIL, scheduling issues
- SEC football schedule model on hold, leadership split between 8- and 9-game models
- UGA president Jere Morehead providing hope, NCAA leadership amid turbulent times in college athletics
- Georgia coach Kirby Smart shares how he knows when he’s ‘probably on the wrong kid’ in recruiting