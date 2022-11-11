Georgia football-Mississippi State game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 11 game (Nov. 12, 2022)

The No. 1 ranked Georgia football team travels to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a Week 11 college football game on Saturday, Nov. 12. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, how to watch the game online and odds for the contest. Georgia is coming off a 27-13 win over Tennessee last week. A win for the Bulldogs would clinch the SEC East for Georiga. The last time these two teams met was back in 2020, with Georgia winning 31-24. Georgia football-Mississippi State game time for Week 11 game

Georgia football will play Mississippi State at 7 p.m. ET. Georgia football-Mississippi State TV channel for Week 11 game ESPN will broadcast the Georgia football-Mississippi State game. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath will broadcast the game. Georgia football-Mississippi State how to watch online for Week 11 game You can watch the Georgia football-Mississippi State game using the WatchESPN app. You will need a subscription to watch the game. Georgia football-Mississippi State odds for Week 11 game Georgia football is a 16.5-point favorite over Mississippi State according to MyBookie. Georgia is 5-4 against the spread this season. The over/under for this game is 53.5. What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Mississippi State On Mississippi State’s differences from 2020 game: ”A lot more experienced quarterback. You know, that was the kickoff for him. And he played really well in that game and kind of got a lot of confidence playing against us. I don’t know how many games he’s played since then, but a lot. He’s broken a lot of records. He’s very intelligent. He doesn’t make mistakes. He uses Coach Leach’s offense to his strength. And they understand, very similar to last week, triple options. They know who they are. They have answers for what they do. They’re usually one step ahead in their answer than you are because you don’t play against them but once a year and they do it all the time. So they have exposure to everything every defense has tried on them. And, you know, their quarterback is very experienced. And that’s the biggest difference. Defensively, they may not be the same players they were because a lot of players are gone. But they are extremely physical, disruptive. The defensive coordinator does a great job. Zach Arnett does a good job of it.”

