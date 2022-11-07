Georgia football-Mississippi State live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 11 game
Georgia football takes on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a Week 11 college football game on Saturday, Nov. 12. Below you can find information on the latest injury news, practices not and live updates.
Georgia is coming off a 27-13 win over Tennessee, while Mississippi State needed overtime to beat Auburn.
Georgia football-Mississippi State live updates, practice notes for Week 11
11:45 a.m. update: Kirby Smart, Ladd McConkey and Kelee Ringo will all meet with reporters on Monday.
Georgia is riding high after its impressive win over the previously unbeaten Tennessee Volunteers. But the Bulldogs can’t afford to take their eye off the ball, especially with so much to play for and a tough Mississippi State team on the schedule this week.
Should Georgia win this weekend, it would clinch the SEC East and punch its ticket to Atlanta. But the Bulldogs will have to go into hostile grounds and take on a Mississippi State team that is 6-3 this season.
Even after the big win over the Volunteers, Smart knew his team was going to have its hands full with Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense.
“They understand that humility is a week away,” Smart said. “They’ve got to go to Starkville the next week, which is a tough game.”
Mississippi State does have the SEC’s leading passer in Will Rogers, who has thrown for 2,912 yards and 26 touchdowns. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is actually second in the SEC in passing.
The cowbells of Mississippi State will create a unique environment, adding extra noise to what should be a fired-up Mississippi State crowd. Georgia struggled early in the season in a road night game, needing two fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat Missouri 26-22.
Mississippi State has lost games to LSU, Kentucky and Alabama this season. Smart is 1-0 against Leach as a head coach, with the win coming back in 2020 when Georgia beat Mississippi State 31-24 in Sanford Stadium.
Georgia football-Mississippi State game time for Week 11 game
Georgia football and Mississippi State will kickoff at 7 p.m. ET on CBS.
Georgia football-Mississippi State TV channel for Week 11 game
The Georgia football-Mississippi State game is set to be broadcast on ESPN.
Georgia football injury report for Mississippi State
- Andrew Paul (knee, out)
- CJ Washington (neck, out)
- Dan Jackson (foot, out)
- Earnest Greene (back, out)
- Drew Bobo (labrum, out)
- Nolan Smith (Pec, out)
- AD Mitchell (ankle, questionable)
- Amarius Mims (knee, questionable)
- Robert Beal (neck, questionable)
- Xavier Truss (toe, questionable)
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- How Georgia football can clinch SEC East this week, possibly learn its SEC championship game foe as well
- Ellis Robinson IV: Nation’s No. 1 junior CB “doesn’t know if his feelings can get any stronger” for Georgia
- Georgia stock report: Bulldogs’ elite program soars in 27-13 win over Tennessee
- Georgia football winners and losers following statement win over Tennessee
- Georgia football takes commanding position at top of Week 11 AP Top 25 Poll
- Georgia football near-unanimous No. 1 team in Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 11
- WATCH: Kirby Smart hints at what’s next for Georgia after historic 27-13 win
- From Kirby Smart celebrating to Stetson Bennett’s phone, the best viral moments from Georgia football’s win over Tennessee
UGA News
- Georgia football-Mississippi State live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 11 game
- How Georgia football can clinch SEC East this week, possibly learn its SEC championship game foe as well
- Georgia football winners and losers following statement win over Tennessee
- Georgia star Jalen Carter disrupted Tennessee line, provided ‘energy boost’
- Georgia a monster road favorite at Mississippi State, Kirby Smart cautions ‘humility is a week away’