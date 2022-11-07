Georgia football-Mississippi State live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 11 game

Georgia is coming off a 27-13 win over Tennessee, while Mississippi State needed overtime to beat Auburn.

Georgia football takes on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a Week 11 college football game on Saturday, Nov. 12. Below you can find information on the latest injury news, practices not and live updates.

11:45 a.m. update: Kirby Smart, Ladd McConkey and Kelee Ringo will all meet with reporters on Monday.

Georgia is riding high after its impressive win over the previously unbeaten Tennessee Volunteers. But the Bulldogs can’t afford to take their eye off the ball, especially with so much to play for and a tough Mississippi State team on the schedule this week.

Should Georgia win this weekend, it would clinch the SEC East and punch its ticket to Atlanta. But the Bulldogs will have to go into hostile grounds and take on a Mississippi State team that is 6-3 this season.

Even after the big win over the Volunteers, Smart knew his team was going to have its hands full with Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense.

“They understand that humility is a week away,” Smart said. “They’ve got to go to Starkville the next week, which is a tough game.”

Mississippi State does have the SEC’s leading passer in Will Rogers, who has thrown for 2,912 yards and 26 touchdowns. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is actually second in the SEC in passing.