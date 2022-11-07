Georgia football injury report: Robert Beal ‘feels good’ after leaving with a stinger

The Bulldogs emerged from the game healthy for the most part, with the exception Robert Beal. The edge rusher left Saturday’s game with a neck injury.

Georgia football is coming off a very physical game against Tennessee and will play a physical Mississippi State team on the road this week.

Smart told reporters after the game that Beal was getting X-Rays. On Monday, Smart updated Beal’s status saying the edge rusher feels good and is dealing with a stinger.

Without Beal, Georgia turned to Chaz Chambliss and Marvin Jones Jr at the outside linebacker position. The Bulldogs were already without Nolan Smith, who suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the win over Florida. Smith though was there on the sideline, helping coach and instruct from the sideline.

“There were a lot of guys who spoke up and said, ‘hey, this guy (Smith) would be out there giving his all for us,” Smart said on Saturday. “The thing we can do is come out and compete and play for him.’ Nolan is unique. Nolan plays for the University of Georgia. And every kid we’ve got plays for the University of Georgia but Nolan Smith cares dearly about this university.”

The other position where Georgia is dealing with injuries at the moment is on the offensive line. Georgia was unable to use Xavier Truss and Amarius Mims on Saturday, as the former was dealing with a toe injury while the latter has a knee injury.

Georgia saw Devin Willock start at left guard, with Warren Ericson rotating in occasionally at the spot as well. Georgia did not rotate its tackles as it normally has when Mims is available, riding Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon.

Georgia did see running back Kendall Milton return to action against Tennessee, having missed the previous two games with a quad/groin injury he suffered against Auburn. Georgia though was without wide receiver AD Mitchell, who continues to miss time with a lingering ankle injury.