Georgia football recruiting: The nation’s top prospects weigh in on how the ‘Dawgs started out 2022

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with a wide range of prospects in 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 on how Georgia looked to open the year against Oregon. ========================================================= The season opener against Oregon was a movie for those that fervently follow the Georgia football program.

The glowing reviews flowed in swiftly. The ESPN and SEC Network talking heads did everything but dump C-130 cargo bed of that Saban-grade “rat poison” and “expectations” all over what they saw at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Stetson Bennett IV is now being touted (rightfully) as a Heisman Trophy candidate. Ask yourself this: If we were having a conversation exactly one week ago, what would have been the most radical prediction? Georgia would beat Oregon by 46 points?

Stetson Bennett would look every bit like a Heisman contender?

The passing game was Monken’s fastball and the run game was his off-speed pitch?

Georgia would score on its first seven possessions against Dan Lanning’s new Oregon defense? As it turns out, the best answer there is all of the above.

College football saw it. Yet most importantly, so did the future of the Georgia football program. DawgNation was able to gather up the following perspectives about how the ‘Dawgs played on Saturday. That’s a real “Rotten Tomatoes” rating that matters for what the ‘Dawgs unleashed against Oregon. We featured that topic last night on the weekly live streaming episode of “Before The Hedges” on all of DawgNation’s social media platforms. Check out that episode below.

If the ‘Dawgs can keep it up, then those narratives out there regarding the offensive and its passing game might start to evolve during 2022. Todd Monken has his hands on 10-and-2 of an offense that is supercharged and well-stocked at every position, most importantly a mammoth offensive line. Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. Georgia football recruiting: The reviews for the Oregon beatdown are in As far as the reviews go, the ones that follow must come with a disclaimer. The following phrases were used about the Georgia offense: “The ‘Dawgs looked impressive, especially on offense”

“Passing game was exciting”

“The passing game was aggressive.”

“They went stupid.”

“Capable of beating you in multiple ways”

The offense clicked like I haven’t seen them in a while.”

“The ‘Dawgs pressed go on the gas pedal and never let up.”

“They do so many different things with the ball.” Those would all go on the movie poster outside the cinema. Not many of us thought we’d be hearing a lot of folks say that after the opener either. So .... who said what? How did everyone feel about how the ‘Dawgs looked against Oregon? Let’s sort it all out.