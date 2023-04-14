2023 G-Day game time, tv channel, how to watch online for Georgia football spring game (April 15, 2023)

Georgia will be broken up into two different teams, with the first-team offense and second-team defense representing the red team, while the second-team offense and first-team defense will be on the black team.

G-Day will start at 4 p.m. ET. Georgia will hold a collaring ceremony at 3:50 p.m. ET as the Bulldogs will introduce UGA XI as the team’s new mascot.

2023 G-Day TV channel for Georgia football spring game

G-Day will be broadcast on ESPN2. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang will be the commentators for the Georgia football spring game.

2023 G-Day How to stream, watch Georgia football spring game online

You can watch the 2023 Georgia football spring game using the WatchESPN app, though you will need a subscription. Click here to watch.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart had to say about 2023 G-Day

On the team’s progress this spring: The guys are pushing each other, challenging each other to get better. We’ve got two segments of our team: we’ve got a segment of our team that is within their first year of being here. That would include this year’s mid-years and last year’s mid-years and summer enrollees. That’s almost 50% of our team. And then we have another 50% that’s been here for two or greater years, and they’re in distinctly two different spots. Our job is to try to accelerate the process for the first, younger group and continue the learning process and continue to push to create depth out of our over half [group]. I’m pleased with the work we’ve done this spring. I’m not pleased with where we are. I think we need to continue to grow and get better.

On the development of the quarterbacks: They all need to play. They all need to play football. Go out and play football. Not have a drill, not routes on air, not 7-on-7. They need to play. That’s what we’re trying to do in our practices is to make sure we get enough playing. Playing is third down. There is not greater pressure on a quarterback than third down. First and second down, play action and handoff, eh not a lot there. It’s either there or it’s not. Third down, that is where you make the separation. We’re trying to put those guys in that situation so we can improve them.”

On the left tackle battle: “They’re both doing a good job, they’re competing hard, they’re rotating in there. They both are exceptional kids. They’re great kids, practice really hard, they’re both extremely physical. They both have had dinged up injuries and neither one has flinched. They won’t come out. Earnest waves somebody off because he wants to stay out there and get his reps. His ankle was dinged was up one time. Blaske the same thing with his shoulder and knee. I see the guy limping. He wants his reps. I respect more than anything a guy’s mental and physical toughness. They both have that. They’ve both done a great job. We have not made it through a season in I think four years that we didn’t have a starting tackle miss a game. That tells me you better have three tackles and we’re trying really hard to develop three and four tackles.”

