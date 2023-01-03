Former Tennessee QB Erik Ainge takes a shot at Stetson Bennett: ‘He’s a punk’

This time, he took aim at Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. The comments below came at the 25:43 mark of the linked episode .

Erik Ainge has made some controversial comments about Georgia in the past, specifically due to the atmosphere at Sanford Stadium earlier this season. And it seems the former Tennessee quarterback and current radio host has once again made controversial comments.

“You know who I can’t stand though? Stetson Bennett,” Ainge said on Monday’s episode of The Erik Ainge Show on 99.1 The Sports Animal. “It was cute when he first got to play and played pretty good. And now the whole like I’m a walk-on, I’m a JUCO transfer, he’s like 28-3 as a starter at Georgia, or something like that.

“I’m cheering hard against him. I want Georgia not to just lose the game I don’t want them to lose with Stetson Bennett throwing 4 touchdowns. I want Stetson Bennett to throw 4 picks and cost his team a championship. He’s such a punk.”

Bennett threw for 398 yards and scored four touchdowns in the win over Ohio State, winning offensive MVP honors for the game. Bennett was a Heisman Trophy finalist this season and has 31 combined rushing and passing touchdowns to just seven interceptions.

The Georgia quarterback is used to hearing criticism, as he’s often been a lightning rod during his college career.

Bennett admitted after the game that he did not play his best football on Saturday.

“I just try to do my job. Got to go back and look at the tape and see what we could clean up because it felt like there was a 30-minute period there where I just played bad football,” Bennett said after the Peach Bowl win.