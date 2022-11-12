Kirby Smart makes sure Georgia football coaching staff cashing in on 9-0 start

Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
Sun, 11/13 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
Mississippi State
  • Colorado
    17
    Final
    (9) USC
    55
    Fresno State
    37
    Final
    UNLV
    30
    Virginia Tech
    7
    Final
    Duke
    24
  • Notre Dame
    35
    4th QTR
    6:03
    Navy
    24
    SMU
    38
    4th QTR
    11:40
    South Florida
    17
    Missouri
    24
    3rd QTR
    00:00
    (2) Tennessee
    49
    Oklahoma
    20
    4th QTR
    11:20
    West Virginia
    20
  • Indiana
    14
    4th QTR
    12:03
    (2) Ohio State
    49
    Purdue
    21
    3rd QTR
    00:00
    (14) Illinois
    21
    Vanderbilt
    17
    4th QTR
    1:42
    Kentucky
    21
    Rutgers
    14
    4th QTR
    9:28
    Michigan State
    21
  • (15) LSU
    13
    4th QTR
    5:05
    Arkansas
    10
    (23) Liberty
    33
    4th QTR
    11:14
    UConn
    28
    Pittsburgh
    34
    4th QTR
    4:42
    Virginia
    7
    Louisiana-Monroe
    20
    Halftime
    Georgia State
    21
  • Lamar
    0
    2nd QTR
    14:17
    New Mexico State
    23
    Rice
    0
    2nd QTR
    6:45
    Western Kentucky
    21
    Temple
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPN+ @8:00 ET
    Houston
    UMass
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPN3 @8:00 ET
    Arkansas State
  • Louisiana Tech
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPN+ @8:30 ET
    UTSA
    Army
    Sat, 11/12 on NFL Network @8:30 ET
    Troy
    North Texas
    Sat, 11/12 on STADIUM @8:30 ET
    UAB
    Nebraska
    Sat, 11/12 on ABC @8:30 ET
    (4) Michigan
  • Arizona State
    Sat, 11/12 on Pac-12 Network @8:30 ET
    Washington State
    Miami (FL)
    Sat, 11/12 on RSN @8:30 ET
    Georgia Tech
    Wisconsin
    Sat, 11/12 on Fox Sports 1 @8:30 ET
    Iowa
    Iowa State
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPNU @8:30 ET
    (18) Oklahoma State
  • Charlotte
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPN3 @8:30 ET
    Middle Tennessee
    (6) Alabama
    Sat, 11/12 on CBS @8:30 ET
    (11) Ole Miss
    New Mexico
    Sat, 11/12 on CBS Sports Network @8:30 ET
    Air Force
    Louisville
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPN @8:30 ET
    (5) Clemson
  • Maryland
    Sat, 11/12 on FOX @8:30 ET
    (16) Penn State
    Appalachian State
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPN+ @8:30 ET
    Marshall
    Northwestern
    Sat, 11/12 on BTN @8:30 ET
    Minnesota
    (25) UCF
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPN2 @8:30 ET
    (19) Tulane
  • Boston College
    Sat, 11/12 on ACC Network @8:30 ET
    (21) North Carolina State
    South Carolina
    Sat, 11/12 on SEC Network @9:00 ET
    Florida
    Texas State
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    South Alabama
    Washington
    Sun, 11/13 on FOX @12:00 AM ET
    (8) Oregon
  • Kansas
    Sun, 11/13 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Texas Tech
    Wyoming
    Sun, 11/13 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Colorado State
    (13) Kansas State
    Sun, 11/13 on Fox Sports 1 @12:00 AM ET
    Baylor
    Florida Atlantic
    Sun, 11/13 on STADIUM @12:00 AM ET
    Florida International
  • Texas A&M
    Sun, 11/13 on SEC Network @12:30 AM ET
    Auburn
    (7) TCU
    Sun, 11/13 on ABC @12:30 AM ET
    Texas
    Southern Miss
    Sun, 11/13 on ESPNU @12:30 AM ET
    Coastal Carolina
    (17) North Carolina
    Sun, 11/13 on ESPN2 @12:30 AM ET
    (20) Wake Forest
  • Florida State
    Sun, 11/13 on ACC Network @1:00 AM ET
    (22) Syracuse
    California
    Sun, 11/13 on Pac-12 Network @2:00 AM ET
    (24) Oregon State
    Stanford
    Sun, 11/13 on ESPN @3:00 AM ET
    (12) Utah
    San Jose State
    Sun, 11/13 on Fox Sports 1 @3:30 AM ET
    San Diego State
  • Boise State
    Sun, 11/13 on CBS Sports Network @3:30 AM ET
    Nevada
    Arizona
    Sun, 11/13 on FOX @3:30 AM ET
    (10) UCLA
    Utah State
    Sun, 11/13 on Spectrum Sports @4:00 AM ET
    Hawai'i
    Bowling Green
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Toledo
  • Ohio
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Ball State
    Eastern Michigan
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Kent State
    Miami (OH)
    Thurs, 11/17 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Northern Illinois
    Western Michigan
    Thurs, 11/17 on ESPNU @1:00 AM ET
    Central Michigan
  • SMU
    Fri, 11/18 on ESPN @12:30 AM ET
    (19) Tulane
    Georgia Southern
    17
    Final
    Louisiana
    36
    Tulsa
    10
    Final
    Memphis
    26
    East Carolina
    25
    Final
    Cincinnati
    27
  • Colorado
    17
    Final
    (9) USC
    55
    Fresno State
    37
    Final
    UNLV
    30
    Virginia Tech
    7
    Final
    Duke
    24
  • Notre Dame
    35
    4th QTR
    6:03
    Navy
    24
    SMU
    38
    4th QTR
    11:40
    South Florida
    17
    Missouri
    24
    3rd QTR
    00:00
    (2) Tennessee
    49
    Oklahoma
    20
    4th QTR
    11:20
    West Virginia
    20

Kirby Smart makes sure Georgia football coaching staff cashing in on 9-0 start

Georgia football-Samford-live updates-analysis-score-injury news-
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett warms up with offensive coordinator Todd Monken looking on (Connor Riley/DawgNation).
@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS —Kirby Smart said he divided the season up into quarters, but he’s making sure his coaching staff gets their dollars along the way.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken is due $100,000 raises in the second and third year of the contract extension he signed last June, per an Athens Banner-Herald report.

Monken has looked like a bargain at $2.005 million this season, as his coaching and scheming helped transform a former fourth-string walk-on into the SEC’s No. 2 passer entering Georgia’s game at Mississippi State at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs can clinch their what would be their fifth trip to the SEC Championship in the past six years with a win in Starkville.

Monken has overseen offenses at Georgia in 2020 and 2021 that have produced the two highest-rated passers in school history in JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett.

Former Florida coach Dan Mullen noted the development of Bennett earlier this season.

“Last year it was always, can they win despite Stetson Bennett?” Mullen said. “(It was) let’s put everything on everybody else and not let him make mistakes.”

RELATED: Stetson Bennett shares how he responds to tough coaching

Monken re-wired the base scheme from inside runs and heavy play-action with RPO and shot plays, to more of a perimeter attack.

Bennett, coming off one of the best performances of his career in a historic 27-13 win over Tennessee in the battle of No. 1-ranked teams, has been quick to praise “Coach Monk” for his play calls and schemes after most games this season.

RELATED: Improved Stetson Bennett opens season in championship form

Bennett deserves plenty of credit himself, as he improved his mechanics over the offseason and makes good decisions at the line of scrimmage in Monken’s Pro-Style attack.

It has paid off for Bennett as his NIL deals were approaching $1 million after a deal worth around $50,000 with an onion farm earlier this season.

Georgia’s defense has also come up big this season, pulling off one of the most impressive reloading jobs after the Bulldogs had eight players selected in the NFL draft, including five first-round picks.

Smart saw to it that defensive backs coach Fran Brown received a one-time payment of $203,597, while Chidera Uzo-Diribe received a payment of $77,399.

Both Brown and Uzo-Diribe — both coaches under two-year contracts — make $775,000 and $455,000 annually.

As for Smart’s “quarters system,” the Bulldogs’ seventh-year head coach said, “we’re really just starting the fourth quarter, (and) they remember what you do in November.”

