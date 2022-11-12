Kirby Smart makes sure Georgia football coaching staff cashing in on 9-0 start

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken is due $100,000 raises in the second and third year of the contract extension he signed last June, per an Athens Banner-Herald report.

ATHENS —Kirby Smart said he divided the season up into quarters, but he’s making sure his coaching staff gets their dollars along the way.

Monken has looked like a bargain at $2.005 million this season, as his coaching and scheming helped transform a former fourth-string walk-on into the SEC’s No. 2 passer entering Georgia’s game at Mississippi State at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs can clinch their what would be their fifth trip to the SEC Championship in the past six years with a win in Starkville.

Monken has overseen offenses at Georgia in 2020 and 2021 that have produced the two highest-rated passers in school history in JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett.

Former Florida coach Dan Mullen noted the development of Bennett earlier this season.

“Last year it was always, can they win despite Stetson Bennett?” Mullen said. “(It was) let’s put everything on everybody else and not let him make mistakes.”

