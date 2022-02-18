Kirby Smart confident in tight end Brock Bowers: ‘You know he’s wired the right way’

The key to success for Brock Bowers is consistency, at least in the eyes of Kirby Smart. The Georgia head coach appeared on Duke head coach Mike Kzyerwiski’s SiriusXM show on Thursday and was discussing the standout tight end. As a freshman, Bowers led Georgia in every receiving category and set a school record for touchdown receptions in a season with 13.

Bowers only took one visit to Georgia during his recruiting process, coming just before the pandemic started, so Georgia didn’t really know what it had in Bowers. He wasn’t exactly in Georgia’s backyard as a prospect, as he’s from Napa, Calif. Bowers also didn’t have a senior season of high school football due to the pandemic. But Georgia did have a pretty good idea based on the workouts Bowers constantly sent the staff. “We asked kids during COVID to send us videos and he would work out film his workout with a cell phone laying down, nobody doing it for him, just leave it flat,” Smart said. “He would send the workout in and I was like man, ‘This guy’s working out this much and sending us videos.’ “You know he’s wired the right way. And he just kept sending them. He loved the SEC football factor.” Smart added that when Bowers did arrive at Georgia he continued to impress during offseason workouts. So much so that he was consistently beating teammates in offseason running drills. Bowers’ athleticism propelled him to First Team All-American honors along with being named Newcomer of the Year by the SEC.

UGA News