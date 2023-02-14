Mike Bobo to be next Georgia offensive coordinator, replace Todd Monken

Bobo spent this past season as an off-field analyst for the Bulldogs. He was teammates with Smart at Georgia and previously served as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator under Mark Richt.

Kirby Smart is turning to an old friend to be Georgia’s next offensive coordinator, as Mike Bobo is set to take over for Todd Monken. The latter left for the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator opening on Tuesday. Seth Emerson of The Athletic was the first to report the news

Bobo’s 2014 offense averaged 41.3 points per game, higher than Monken’s 41.1 in the 2022 season. Georgia has won consecutive national championships, with Monken’s direction of the offense being a major reason why.

Following the 2014 season, Bobo was hired to be the head coach at Colorado State. In five seasons, Bobo went 28-35 as the head coach and was fired after the 2019 season.

He spent the 2020 season as the offensive coordinator at South Carolina and he took up interim head coaching duties after the school parted ways with Will Muschamp, who is now Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator. Bobo spent the 2021 season as Auburn’s offensive coordinator but left the school after a 6-7 season while Bryan Harsin was the head coach.

His South Carolina offense ranked No. 98 in the country in scoring offense, while the 2021 Auburn offense ranked 68th in scoring offense. However, it must be stated that both offenses pail in comparison to what Georgia brings back from a talent perspective.

Georgia returns four starters on the offensive line, led by center Sedrick Van Pran. Star tight end Brock Bowers returns for his junior season as does wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

Bobo will have a new starting quarterback next season, as Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton will all vie to replace the departing Stetson Bennett.