Kirby Smart shares public thoughts Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher beef: ‘That’s Mickey Mouse’

You knew Kirby Smart was going to be asked about the recent beef between Alabama coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher. And it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Georgia head coach spent his time downplaying the stinging comments made by the two coaches. “I’m not really worried about a feud between two guys who used to sit in the same staff meetings and have similar conversations,” Smart told reporters at the SEC spring meetings in Destin, Fla. “At the end of the day, sometimes things get heated. You’d rather that not be in the public arena but at the end of the day things like that happen.

"You guys should be on the headphones sometimes. You'd think that was Mickey Mouse." Smart worked with both Saban and Fisher when the now Georgia head coach was on the 2004 LSU coaching staff. Smart also served as the defensive coordinator at Alabama from 2008 through 2015.

Saban ignited the beef when claiming that Texas A&M had paid for its entire recruiting class, which finished ranked No. 1 in the country. Fisher then held a press conference the next day and went scorched earth in both defending his program and attacking Saban. "You can call me anything you want to call me. You ain't call me a cheat. I don't cheat and I don't lie," Fisher said. "I learned that when I was a kid, if you did that, your old man slapped you 'side the head. Maybe somebody should have slapped him [Nick Saban]."