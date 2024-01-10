With the college football season and NFL regular season officially over, draft season has begun in earnest.

While players have until Jan. 15 to make a final decision regarding the 2024 NFL Draft, 12 Georgia players have indicated they will be moving.

And two of them are seen as first-round draft picks according to ESPN’s Jordan Reid. In his latest NFL mock draft, Reid has Brock Bowers landing with the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 15 overall pick and Amarius Mims landing with the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 18 overall pick.

“This pick is simply about Bowers being the best player on the board, even if tight end is not an immediate position of need,” Reid wrote of Bowers. “Bowers is a game-changer who led all FBS tight ends in receiving yards after contact (494) and finished second in forced missed tackles (18) despite being limited to 10 games. He can play in-line, flexed out or even in the backfield.”

Bowers led Georgia in receiving this past season, despite missing four games due to an ankle injury. He is widely seen as both the top tight end prospect and one of the best overall prospects in the draft, falling only to No. 15 because of his positional value.

Should Bowers be taken, it would mark the sixth straight NFL draft that Georgia has had a tight end drafted.

As for Mims, he lands with Cincinnati. Reid has Mims as the fourth offensive tackle coming off the board. Mims didn’t have the year he envisioned, as he missed seven games due to various injuries and heads to the NFL with only nine career starts.

But at 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds, Mims has rare athleticism. He’s expected to be one of the stars of the NFL combine, which should help answer some of the questions teams have about them. The 2024 NFL Combine begins on Feb. 26 and will be held in Indianapolis.

While neither Bowers nor Mims played in the bowl game over Florida State, head coach Kirby Smart was very complimentary of both players and how they helped the team.

“They were at every single practice, every single meeting,” Smart said. “They were at everything they were supposed to be at, and we told them we were going to bring them down here later in the week, and we did that. I got tremendous respect for those two guys who pushed everything they had to get back and really to be honest with you, to give us an opportunity to be in the National Championship.

“They both came back and really pushed hard. They’re tremendous leaders. The team has nothing but respect for them, and I’ll never forget what they gave to this program.”

The Bulldogs still won with ease without two of their top players, as Georgia beat Florida State 63-3 in the Orange Bowl.

The NFL draft begins on April 25.

Georgia football NFL draft decisions