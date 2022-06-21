Georgia ‘Unicorn,’ Super Bowl champ, record NFL draft have Bulldogs atop 2022 football world
ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs are arguably atop the football world when one considers the program’s NFL visibility and CFP Championship status.
Coach Kirby Smart led UGA to the breakthrough national championship win with the 33-18 triumph over Nick Saban’s Alabama dynasty in January.
But that was just the start for Georgia, which saw its program stature greatly enhanced by three key NFL events:
• Former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford leading the Rams to the Super Bowl win.
• Bulldogs’ defensive end Travon Walker going No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft
• Georgia setting an NFL record with 15 players selected in one draft, including a record five first-round picks off the defense.
These are the good old days, no doubt, for the Bulldogs’ fans.
A look through ESPN’s report on first-round rookies is like a who’s who of Georgia national championship heroes.
Travon Walker, Jacksonville, No. 1 pick
“… he’s still learning what to do as an outside linebacker, which is where the Jaguars are playing him with the first-team defense.”
“You think about the size -- his height, his weight, his speed -- it’s like a unicorn,” Jags defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said, per Michael DiRocco. “He is unique.”
Jordan Davis, Philadelphia, No. 13 pick
Davis, who weighed in at around 340 pounds at the combine, said he has slimmed down some this spring -- the result of putting in the work at the practice facility and paying a little more attention to what he eats.
It hasn’t affected his strength according to veteran Brandon Graham, who said Davis is “pushing big weight like it’s nothing” in the weight room. Davis is expected to be a part of the defensive line rotation right away.
Quay Walker, Green Bay, No. 22 pick
The Packers don’t often throw rookies in with the starters right away, but Walker lined up next to inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell from Day 1.
What’s more, defensive coordinator Joe Barry seems intent on playing more with two ILBs on the field as much as possible, and it’s because of Walker.
Devonte Wyatt, Green Bay, No. 28 pick
The best things about Wyatt -- athletic ability for his size along with his power -- don’t show up in non-padded practices. We’ll have to wait for training camp to get a feel for whether Wyatt will make an immediate impact as one of Kenny Clark’s partners upfront.
Lewis Cine, Minnesota, No. 32 pick
Cine’s top attribute -- his ability to deliver a big hit -- was by definition invisible during noncontact spring drills. But he has clearly worked his way into the team’s short-term plans, based on the rotational work he received with the first-team defense.
Cine is competing with second-year player Camryn Bynum for the starting job opposite Harrison Smith, and his coronation appears inevitable. The only question is whether it will come by Week 1.