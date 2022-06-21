Georgia ‘Unicorn,’ Super Bowl champ, record NFL draft have Bulldogs atop 2022 football world

ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs are arguably atop the football world when one considers the program’s NFL visibility and CFP Championship status. Coach Kirby Smart led UGA to the breakthrough national championship win with the 33-18 triumph over Nick Saban’s Alabama dynasty in January. But that was just the start for Georgia, which saw its program stature greatly enhanced by three key NFL events:

Former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford leading the Rams to the Super Bowl win. • Bulldogs' defensive end Travon Walker going No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft

• Georgia setting an NFL record with 15 players selected in one draft, including a record five first-round picks off the defense. These are the good old days, no doubt, for the Bulldogs’ fans. A look through ESPN’s report on first-round rookies is like a who’s who of Georgia national championship heroes.

Travon Walker, Jacksonville, No. 1 pick "… he's still learning what to do as an outside linebacker, which is where the Jaguars are playing him with the first-team defense." "You think about the size -- his height, his weight, his speed -- it's like a unicorn," Jags defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said, per Michael DiRocco. "He is unique." Jordan Davis, Philadelphia, No. 13 pick Davis, who weighed in at around 340 pounds at the combine, said he has slimmed down some this spring -- the result of putting in the work at the practice facility and paying a little more attention to what he eats.