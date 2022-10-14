Which Georgia players rank in Top 5 at respective positions in 2023 NFL draft projections
ATHENS — Top players come to Georgia to win championships, but career development is part of the formula and a lucrative future in the NFL is the goal.
Coach Kirby Smart embraces and represents that, turning out more NFL draft picks over the past four years than any other program.
The 2023 NFL Draft figures to be loaded with Bulldogs, too, with defensive stars Jalen Carter, Kelee Ringo and Nolan Smith likely first-round picks.
Carter is currently sidelined by a sprained MCL and Smart is hoping to get the dominant defensive tackle back for the Florida game following the bye week.
Tight end/H-Back Arik Gilbert is another talented player who has not seen action of late that Smart is working with, day-to-day each week as he looks to grow within the program.
The Bulldogs have several future NFL draft picks that aren’t being talked about among the first-rounders, including offensive tackle Broderick Jones, tailback Kenny McIntosh, linebacker Robert Beal, receiver Kearis Jackson and safety Christopher Smith.
All of those players have strong NFL draft grades, too, and are being tracked closely.
Here’s a look at where ESPN NFL draft experts — Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, Jordan Reid and Matt Miller — have some of the top Bulldogs rated in a recent ESPN-Plus paysite article:
Kiper:
Jalen Carter, No. 1 defensive tackle
Kelee Ringo, No. 3 cornerback
Arik Gilbert, No. 1 Fullback/H-back
Broderick Jones, No. 4 offensive tackle
Sedrick Van Pran, No. 2 center
Nolan Smith, No. 5 outside linebacker
Reid:
Jalen Carter, No. 1 defensive tackle
Kelee Ringo, No. 4 cornerback
Darnell Washington, No. 2 tight end
Broderick Jones, No. 3 offensive tackle
Sedrick Van Pran, No. 2 center
Nolan Smith, No. 2 outside linebacker
McShay:
Jalen Carter, No. 1 defensive tackle
Kelee Ringo, No. 1 cornerback
Darnell Washington, No. 5 tight end
Broderick Jones, No. 5 offensive tackle
Sedrick Van Pran, No. 2 center
Nolan Smith, No. 3 outside linebacker
Miller:
Jalen Carter, No. 1 defensive tackle
Kelee Ringo, No. 2 cornerback
Darnell Washington, No. 2 tight end
Sedrick Van Pran, No. 2 center
Nolan Smith, No. 2 outside linebacker