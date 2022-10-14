Which Georgia players rank in Top 5 at respective positions in 2023 NFL draft projections

ATHENS — Top players come to Georgia to win championships, but career development is part of the formula and a lucrative future in the NFL is the goal.

Coach Kirby Smart embraces and represents that, turning out more NFL draft picks over the past four years than any other program.

The 2023 NFL Draft figures to be loaded with Bulldogs, too, with defensive stars Jalen Carter, Kelee Ringo and Nolan Smith likely first-round picks.