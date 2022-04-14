Backup quarterbacks, wide receivers and early enrollees face big questions for Georgia football for G-Day

Georgia will hold its spring scrimmage on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET in Sanford Stadium. While the takeaways from the final spring practice shouldn’t outweigh what transpired over the first 14 practices, Saturday will give us some answers as far as where things stand with the Georgia football team. Below we examine some of the bigger storylines and how they may play out on Saturday. What happens with the backup quarterbacks?

Stetson Bennett will be the starter on G-Day. Short of an injury, he will be the starter at the end of G-Day as well. But what Saturday really offers us is a chance to see Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff showcase their talents. Beck had just 23 pass attempts last season, while Vandagriff had one. Both generated positive buzz at times, but head coach Kirby Smart is rarely going to be critical of how his players perform in practice. Saturday will pull back some of the curtains regarding the development of these two prospects.

Beck seems to have had the stronger spring between the two, building off what he was able to do last spring for the Bulldogs. Can he follow that up again in what should be less than ideal conditions in Sanford Stadium? There is a strong chance of rain in the forecast on Saturday. As for Vandagriff, can he showcase his athleticism and ability while showing that he can read Georgia’s defense and make the proper throws? This might perhaps be the most interesting position battle come Saturday. Which wide receivers emerge?

Unlike last spring, Georgia’s wide receivers have been able to stay healthy. Georgia should have close to its full arsenal on Saturday, with only Arian Smith and CJ Smith limited this spring due to previous injuries. “I’m running top speed,” Arian Smith said. “I feel like they are really cautious of letting me trade in my black jersey for a red jersey. If I’m in a red jersey I’m vulnerable, I can get hit. If I’m in a black jersey the defense can’t hit me.” With that in mind, which wide receivers go out and make a name for themselves? Will AD Mitchell and Ladd McConkey build off their strong 2021 seasons? Can Kearis Jackson, Dominick Blaylock and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint look like their former, pre-injury selves? It’s also worth wondering which if any under-the-radar wide receivers turn heads come Saturday. Mitchell was able to do so last spring and that proved to be a sign of things to come. Jackson Meeks and De’Nylon Morrissettee earned praise this spring and it would not come as a surprise to see either make a play or two. Many eyes will also be on how the tight ends are used. No Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington means more snaps and potential targets for Arik Gilbert and Oscar Delp. Related: Dominick Blaylock, Arik Gilbert among those looking to cap strong springs at G-Day