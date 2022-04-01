Kirby Smart pleased with improvements made by Arik Gilbert, explains why he’ll be staying at tight end

ATHENS — Arik Gilbert was always going to be something of a curiosity for Georgia this spring, given his backstory. But it now seems like he very much has the attention of Georgia coach Kirby Smart. Part of that is through the circumstances of his position. Georgia coach Kirby Smart once again stated that Gilbert would be a tight end for the Bulldogs. “Last year, it was probably a greater deficit, something that he wanted to be - more of a wide-out. He was lighter,” Smart said. “He’s a little heavier, now. He’s more physical. He’s a tight end, and that’s probably how he is going to develop.”

Related: Kirby Smart provides update on Arik Gilbert, shares what is the most important thing for the Georgia tight end The Georgia coach estimates Gilbert comes in between 265 and 270 pounds now. In addition to the physical challenges presented by playing wide receiver at that size, there’s a greater opportunity at tight end this spring. Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington are both out this spring with injuries. Ryland Goede also picked up an injury over the weekend as well. That leaves Georgia with just three scholarship tight ends. Gilbert, freshman Oscar Delp and junior Brett Seither.

“We are all in there getting reps. Everyone is taking on a huge load with the tight-end room going down,” Seither said. “[Arik Gilbert] has been good. He’s played well. He’s doing extra and working hard.” All those extra reps have helped Gilbert improve his conditioning stamina to this point. Talent and ability have rarely been a question for Gilbert, dating back to his time as a 5-star recruit at the high school level. Since his arrival at Georgia last summer, it’s the other areas of the game where Gilbert has been working to get onto the field.