Gabe Harris: Nation’s No. 8 junior EDGE breaks down his “awesome” recent Georgia visit

Gabe Harris is one of the priority defensive targets for Georgia in the 2022 class. He took a recent visit to UGA two weekends ago. He ranks as the nation's No. 8 EDGE and the No. 105 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

“It was great,” he said. “I got along with all the new coaches on the coaching staff. I messed with some of the same coaching staff from last year.” New OLBs coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe has made a quick impression. “That’s my boy,” Harris said. “We talk about almost every day.”

He says that the first-year UGA coach from Colorado has let it be known he wants him in Athens. “He’s very confident in me becoming a Bulldog,” Harris said. “He said he loved my tape. He loved how I play and he thinks I am very athletic.” Clemson, Florida, Georgia, FSU, LSU, Ohio State and Texas A&M are the schools he is chiefly considering at this time. He plans to take a trip to check out the Aggies very soon.

“Those are the schools off the top of my head that have been consistent so far,” Harris said. Harris has visited both Florida and Georgia recently. “The Georgia visit was awesome,” Harris said. “I am not going to lie. I love the way they practice. The energy is there. They are working on building another national championship team. I’m looking forward to seeing what they do this fall with that.” The nation’s No. 8 EDGE said he plans to make his decision prior to his senior year. Look for him to take his officials over the summer. “I feel like after the summer is over with then everything is going to be settled by then,” he said. How does he feel about the chance to play in Athens?