Gabe Harris: Nation’s No. 8 junior EDGE breaks down his “awesome” recent Georgia visit
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star EDGE Gabe Harris out of Valdosta High School. He ranks as the nation’s No. 8 EDGE and the No. 105 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
=============================================================
Gabe Harris is one of the priority defensive targets for Georgia in the 2022 class. He took a recent visit to UGA two weekends ago.
“It was great,” he said. “I got along with all the new coaches on the coaching staff. I messed with some of the same coaching staff from last year.”
New OLBs coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe has made a quick impression.
“That’s my boy,” Harris said. “We talk about almost every day.”
He says that the first-year UGA coach from Colorado has let it be known he wants him in Athens.
“He’s very confident in me becoming a Bulldog,” Harris said. “He said he loved my tape. He loved how I play and he thinks I am very athletic.”
Clemson, Florida, Georgia, FSU, LSU, Ohio State and Texas A&M are the schools he is chiefly considering at this time. He plans to take a trip to check out the Aggies very soon.
“Those are the schools off the top of my head that have been consistent so far,” Harris said.
Harris has visited both Florida and Georgia recently.
“The Georgia visit was awesome,” Harris said. “I am not going to lie. I love the way they practice. The energy is there. They are working on building another national championship team. I’m looking forward to seeing what they do this fall with that.”
The nation’s No. 8 EDGE said he plans to make his decision prior to his senior year. Look for him to take his officials over the summer.
“I feel like after the summer is over with then everything is going to be settled by then,” he said.
How does he feel about the chance to play in Athens?
“Georgia sits pretty high with me right now,” Harris said.
Why is that?
“The coaching staff most definitely,” he said. “That’s the number one thing I like about Georgia. Then it is how they work. They work with 110 percent every day. That’s what I want to be around. People that will push me to get 110 percent effort out of me every time. Then they have the coaches that give that 110 percent coaching effort, too.”
Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.
Gabe Harris: The scouting report on the nation’s No. 108 overall prospect
Shelton Felton, the head coach at Valdosta, coached Big Kat Bryant and Quay Walker in high school at Crisp County. Then he went on to coach at the college level at Akron, Chattanooga and as the outside linebacker coach at Tennessee.
In short, he knows what a big-time damage dealer looks like at the outside linebacker position. His perception of Harris sounds just like a college coach.
“He’s a pretty young man,” Felton said. “I can tell you that.”
He’s not talking about magazine covers with that.
“When he first came to the school with his Mom, he was about six-foot-four and a half,” Felton said. “Every bit. He’s about 240 or 245 pounds. He looks the part. He’s big. He’s athletic. I knew a little bit about him. Never really seen him in person until then, but he has it.”
“He’s just got to fine-tune his mechanics and he’s going to be a really good one.”
He discussed his best college position fit.
“I think Gabe can be an outside boundary linebacker and also a ‘4i’ technique on the defensive line,” Felton said. “He can be not as good, now I’m not going to say as good as Travon Walker, but he can fit that mentality as far as a freak athlete and just being able to move and change directions.”
Harris has a big frame. He is going to get in the weight room and can grow and can hold up to 260 pounds.
“But I think he is going to be an outside linebacker at the next level. I see him as a ‘Jack’ or as a ‘Buck’ at the next level.”
He hasn’t seen him on the football field in pads or a helmet yet. Just in the weight room.
“Just in workouts and the classroom, the young man comes here every day and works,” Felton said. “He wants to be great. He wants to be good. His goal is to graduate early. He is doing everything he can to graduate early and he works his butt off every day.”
Harris moved to Valdosta from Thomas County Central.
“When I first came here I could already tell Valdosta it was turned up a notch so I had to get with the program and adjust. But now I’m up there with the big dogs now. Coach Felton has done got me right. So basically my senior season is really going to be something.”
Look for him to show improvement in his overall speed. He hopes to show more speed and technique in his game. Getoff. Takeoff. Dropping into coverage. Look for him to do all of that.
He credits the work he’s already done in the Valdosta offseason program for that.
“He’s thriving in it,” Felton said. “He’s getting stronger and he’s getting bigger.”
Felton feels that Clemson, Georgia, Texas, Michigan State, Florida State, among others, are the ones that are recruiting him the hardest.
“They love his size and his ability to move,” Felton said.
Harris is called “G4″ by his teammates. That fits his jersey number and something that is big, long and sleek that covers a lot of ground quickly.
“Off the edge, I am pretty hard to block and I come with some speed,” he said. “I can also drop and cover.”
He also wears the No. 4 with that.
Georgia was also recruiting Harris hard last year. That was former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning. Harris made it up to Athens to check out three games in 2021.
Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with UGA names like Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockon and Brock Vandagriff here.
SENTELL'S INTEL
(check on the recent reads on DawgNation.com)
- Tomarrion Parker: Why Georgia still leads for the elite prospect over Alabama and Ohio State
- Jamaal Jarrett: He recaps his ‘didn’t want to leave’ recent trip to UGA
- Cover 4 on Georgia football: How many Bulldogs will get picked in the first two rounds?
- Jamaal Jarrett: Why Tray Scott calls the 4-star DL ‘Biiiiigg Yoooouuunng Maaaaall” with good reason
- “They loved it” was the report back from the family of 5-star QB Arch Manning
- GET READY: 4-star Florida CB Antione Jackson becomes the first 2024 UGA commitment
- Georgia legacy commit Pearce Spurlin III shares an insider’s view of the big recruiting weekend
- Arch Madness: 5-star QB Arch Manning headlines a big list of unofficial visitors in town
- 5-star gunslinger Dylan Raiola is in town today, shares what he loves the most about the ‘Dawgs
- Jalen Hale: 5-star junior WR has “great” first unofficial visit, says UGA is now in line for an OV
- Dylan Raiola: The 5-star QB who plays with Jesus Christ on his goalpost
- The next Georgia basketball coach needs to do recruit a lot better in this one area
- Georgia sends out an impressive early offer to 8th-grade LB Tyler Atkinson
- Aliou Bah: How UGA was able to sign the stout 2022 OL
- The number of Bulldog legacies in the 2023 class is astounding
- The injury rehab for All-American DT signee Christen Miller sounds very encouraging