What we learned about Georgia football quarterbacks after watching spring practice

ATHENS — When you’re practicing on-air, Todd Monken expects his quarterbacks to be perfect. There shouldn’t be any errant throws or miscommunication between the quarterbacks and Georgia pass catchers.

Yet during the open portions of Georgia’s practice on Thursday, there were a handful of miscues from the Georgia quarterbacks. Stetson Bennett muffed a mesh point with running back Kenny McIntosh, leading to a botched handoff. Carson Beck underthrew a deep fade, though he was not the only quarterback to be less than perfect in the opening minutes of Thursday’s practice.

For the first drill, Beck and Bennett were paired together and throwing to receivers, tight ends and running backs on one side of the field. On the other, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton were throwing with the receivers, tight ends and running backs alternating between the two lines.