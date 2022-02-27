Alabama to hire former Georgia defensive coordinator Todd Grantham as analyst
Todd Grantham’s days at Georgia have long passed, as he last served as the defensive coordinator during the 2013 season. But even after being fired at Florida this past season, Grantham will still be sticking around the SEC. According to a report from Matt Zenitz of On3, Grantham will join Nick Saban’s staff as an analyst.
Grantham was the defensive coordinator at Georgia from 2010 through 2013, working under Mark Richt. He left to take the defensive coordinator job at Louisville and was replaced in Athens by Jeremy Pruitt.
Grantham ultimately ended up at Mississippi State with Dan Mullen, who Grantham then followed to Florida. Things went sideways for Grantham this past season as he was ultimately fired on Nov. 7. It turned out to be a sign of things to come at Florida, as Mullen himself was ultimately let go as the Gators floundered and finished 6-7. Mullen was replaced by Billy Napier as Florida’s head coach.
Georgia beat Florida 34-7, as the Bulldogs went on to win their first National Championship since 1980.
Alabama has hired two other analysts with ties to Georgia, as Derek Dooley and Zach Mettenberger are also analysts. Dooley served as a graduate assistant at Georgia in 1996 and is also the son of legendary Georgia coach Vince Dooley. Mettenberger was a quarterback at Georgia but was kicked off the team prior to the 2010 season. He ultimately resurfaced at LSU.
The Crimson Tide also hired former Georgia quarterback Joe Cox as the tight ends coach.
As for some of Georgia’s offseason analyst hires, the Bulldogs brought back former offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. In addition to playing at Georgia, Bobo coached at Georgia from 2001 through 2014. He also worked as the offensive coordinator at South Carolina and Auburn in the past two seasons. Georgia also brought in former Duke special teams coordinator Kirk Benedict as an analyst as well to help with special teams. Former Georgia analyst Robbie Discher was hired as the special teams coordinator at Tulane.
Perhaps most importantly among Georgia’s analysts is that it was able to retain Buster Faulkner. The former Southern Miss. offensive coordinator spent the past two seasons as an analyst on Georgia’s staff. He did receive a raise this offseason and was used as a recruiter for Georgia during the month of January, as the Bulldogs had multiple vacancies on their staff.
Georgia is still looking for an offensive line coach, as Matt Luke stepped down this past Monday. He is the fourth assistant coach Georgia has had to replace this offseason.
