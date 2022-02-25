Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,639 (Feb. 25 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about some of the Bulldogs’ 2022 signees most likely to make an immediate impact.

Georgia football podcast: The 2022 signees most likely to play right away

Beginning of the show: I continue my pre-recorded vacation shows with a look at the impact the 2022 signing class could make on the field for the Bulldogs this fall.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell joins the show.