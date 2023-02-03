2023 Georgia football signees that will have an early impact as freshmen

Georgia once again brought in one of the top signing classes for the class of the 2023 signing cycle. While Georgia is still recruiting Duce Robinson, a 5-star tight end from Arizona, the Bulldogs signed 26 players from the class. Most of them are already on campus, with 18 having enrolled early. Even on a team as talented as Georgia, the Bulldogs are more than likely going to see some of their recent signees see the field this season. Malaki Starks and Mykel Williams played big roles for Georgia almost immediately in 2022, while Bear Alexander, Dillon Bell and Jalon Walker grew into bigger roles over the course of the season.

With that in mind, there are several members of this class who have the potential and ability to find a role early on in their college careers. Monroe Freeling Georgia has signed a lot of really talented offensive linemen under Kirby Smart. Yet only four — Andrew Thomas, Cade Mays, Trey Hill and Amarius Mims — have not redshirted as true freshmen. We think there’s a world where Freeling becomes the fifth player to join that list. It helps Freeling that Georgia will replace both of its starting offensive tackles in Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon. Freeling was Georgia’s top-rated offensive line signee, finishing as the No. 32 overall player in the class per the On3 Consensus. At 6-foot-7, Freeling has the frame to be a big-time offensive tackle, just as Mims will be for the Bulldogs next season. Related: Final recruiting rankings for 2023 Georgia football signees, commitments, targets

The most important thing for Freeling will be adding strength and weight to his frame, as he’ll be seeing a big step up in competition. Georgia’s tackle spot opposite Mims will be one of the more interesting position battles this offseason, with Earnest Greene and others competing for the spot. Freeling has a chance to factor into that battle, even if he doesn’t end up winning the job. Jamaal Jarrett and Jordan Hall Georgia signed only two defensive linemen in this class, but both have the ability to find themselves on the field next season. We’ll start with Jarrett. Georgia doesn’t have someone else with his size on the roster. There’s a reason he’s drawn comparisons to Jordan Davis. He was able to play for Georgia as a freshman back in 2018. One of the major storylines for Jarrett, as it was for Davis, is the ability to control his weight. He arrived at Georgia at 380 pounds. Jarrett was able to work with the team during bowl practices but he did pick up a lower-body injury, as he was seen in a walking boot during the College Football Playoff run.

As for Hall, he’s got the versatility to play anywhere on the defensive line for Georgia. Whether it be with Alexander or Jalen Carter before him, Georgia has shown it will find a spot for young defensive linemen if they’re good enough. Hall certainly has the potential to be so for Georgia. Related: Jordan Hall: The “Big Baby” 2023 signee is tearing up the All-American Bowl out in Texas CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson Wilson has gotten a lot of press and given his athletic traits, he has an incredibly high ceiling in his career at Georgia. Much like Walker a season ago, he may just be too athletic to keep off the field. Of Georgia’s three inside linebackers, Wilson was the highest-ranked of the three. He also enrolled early, getting a jump start on his college career.

But it’s actually Allen who has already earned praise from head coach Kirby Smart. After Georgia beat TCU, Smart gave pointed praise to Allen for the role he played on Georgia’s scout team in the build-up to the game. “We got TCU, I called them all in,” Smart said. “I had the coaches meet with them. We made them meet and become this defense. And we said we’re going to do it better than they do it; you’re going to watch tape, sit in here, learn how to do it. “We had a guy CJ Allen, No. 6, he did it as good as they did it. We had (Luke) Collins, 57, he did it as good as they did it. We had guys be their guys and do their defense exactly right. Until the last day we were walking in there, they were giving an unbelievable look. That set our offense up for success. Scout team makes a difference, and we had a hell of a scout team to give these guys a look.” Related: The big story Kirby Smart wants Georgia football fans to know after UGA wins another national title Allen was Georgia’s first linebacker commit in the class and was a clear priority for Georgia. While he might not be as flashy as Wilson or fellow signee Troy Bowles, that Allen has already impressed the coaches at Georgia. Georgia does return Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon as starting inside linebackers but Allen and Wilson will both help out on special teams, giving them valuable reps as they grow as college players.

UGA News