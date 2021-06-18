College Football Playoff expansion should help grow Georgia-Clemson rivalry

Kirby Smart could sense expansion of the College Football Playoff was coming. It was a big motivating factor behind Georgia’s aggressive non-conference scheduling. The Bulldogs had previously added home-and-homes against the likes of Ohio State, Oklahoma, Florida State and Texas. That was done in part because there is a far greater upside in winning one of those games, while having a minimal downside. “For a long time now we have been trying to build up our future strength of schedule, because it’s not the losses that are going to kill you; it’s not playing the best teams,” Smart recently told ESPN’s Marty & McGee. “We’ve tried to go out and schedule major Power 5s across our scheduling system all the way out with the hopes that this would give us the opportunity to go play some really good teams.

“And losses won’t kill you when you start talking about top 12. You’ve got to have a powerful schedule and go play good teams.” Related: What a 12-team College Football Playoff would mean for Georgia football There are also the many games against Clemson in the coming years. Dabo Swinney has made it no secret he wants to see the two sides play more often. Smart seems to agree there.

With College Football Playoff expansion looming, Georgia and Clemson are scheduled to play each other six times from 2021 through 2033. Only one of those will come before 2023, which is the absolute earliest an expanded College Football Playoff could take place. That first contest comes this season, with the two meeting in Charlotte on Sept. 4. The second meeting is set to take place at the start of the 2024 season, when the two teams meet in Atlanta. From there, the next four scheduled meetings will take place on campus. The six scheduled games are more than some of the SEC foes the Bulldogs will see in that span. For example, the Bulldogs will play Clemson at least twice before they make their first trip to College Station, Texas and play the Aggies as members of the SEC.