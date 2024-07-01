Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2235 (July 1, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams previews the growing anticipating for the UGA-Texas game. Plus, former UGA OL Jon Stinchcomb joins the program to discuss UGA’s EA Sports rating and the future of the UGA-UF rivalry. Later, Paul Finebaum makes a bold prediction regarding Arch Manning.

UGA, Texas apparently taking different approaches to anticipated matchup

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at why what Texas is saying about its biggest games of the upcoming season stands in contrast to the message coming from UGA.

15-minute mark: I provide an update on two UGA recruiting stories from the weekend.

20-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a bold prediction from Paul Finebaum about Arch Manning’s future.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.