Georgia football status atop college football brings greater fame, fortune and scrutiny

MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia football occupies the collegiate football spotlight, the national champions, the “it” program on the rise. The Bulldogs’ faithful following has been waiting 41 years to regain such bragging rights, the last time being when Herschel Walker was running roughshod over any and all competition, arguably the most dominant collegiate running back of all time. RELATED: Georgia proves elite, tops Alabama in CFP title game

Coach Kirby Smart’s version of Georgia football got it done in a 33-18 CFP Championship Game win with suffocating defense, limiting record-breaking Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young to just one TD despite six trips inside the UGA 30. RELATED: Nolan Smith leaves no doubt, Bulldogs ready to ‘finish the job’ The Dawgs’ modest but efficient offense sputtered through most of the game, but it finally found the end zone and the lead late in the third quarter before a dominant fourth quarter, Kelee Ringo providing the oil painting moment with a game-clinching interception return for a TD.

The celebration has continued in Athens, fans riding the high of the players’ lifetime achievement, and many in the winningest seniors class in Georgia football history now headed for the NFL ranks. But as the saying goes, with great powers comes great responsibility, and all headlines are fair game. A speeding ticket and arrest for driving without a license become national news quickly when a team captain like Nolan Smith is involved. Kids being kids? Sure, but star players on national championship programs are held to a much higher standard.

To boot, elite players’ image and branding mean more than ever with NIL money involved, making for even more pressure and responsibility. It all goes together, a necessary evil of fame and fortune. Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks realizes “the wind blows harder at the top of the flagpole,” and he has shared that a championship mindset must quickly through all of the athletic programs for the Bulldogs’ to maintain and promote more excellence. Alabama football coach Nick Saban and the Tide have learned to live with getting everyone’s best game and being circled on each opponent’s schedule, and now it’s Georgia’s turn. Smart’s recent hirings of former UGA quarterback Mike Bobo and receiver Bryan McClendon should help solidify a strong foundation, both men proven allies of the program.