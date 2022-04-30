Jamaree Salyer: One of Georgia’s four permanent team captains picked by Los Angeles Chargers in the sixth round

Jamaree Salyer was surrounded by friends and family on Friday night for the 2022 NFL Draft. His high school line coach from Pace Academy was there. So was his strength coach. There were football balloons and a big red inflatable “69″ for his jersey number tied up to a fence. He was supported by two well-known former college roommates. Current New York Giants Andrew Thomas (first-round pick, 2019) and Azeez Ojulari (second-round pick, 2021) were at the backyard draft get-together.

They were there to see their close friend go off the board on the second day of the NFL Draft. It was fitting. Salyer was there for them on their draft days. But the versatile all-around talent didn’t get that life-shaping phone call on Friday night. It was a similar ordeal to what Ojulari went through a year ago with his draft day. Sayler finally heard his name called in the sixth round on Saturday afternoon. He had just gotten a text from Georgia coach Kirby Smart saying that he was talking to the Chargers.

“Coach said he was fighting for me,” Salyer said. His phone rang less than five minutes later. There was some California Love on the other end of that call. When he was selected, he made history. Salyer became the 12th Bulldog to go off the board in the NFL Draft. The all-time Georgia record for players taken in the modern era of the NFL Draft had been nine.

Zamir White had heard in the fourth round and set the new record as the 10th selection from the 2021 team. Tampa Bay then selected Jake Camarda in the fourth round, too. Jamaree Salyer: The NFL Draft waiting game finally ends When he finally got that call, he was emotional. Salyer hit 31 reps with 225 pounds on the bench press at the NFL Combine. He’ll head to his new team ready to press that weight off his chest 40 times. Sayler was expected to hear his name called anywhere between the 90th and 150th picks of the draft. That was what all the analysts and mock drafters had been theorizing. That must have been hard for a player so determined and focused that he was named one of Georgia’s four permanent team captains for the 2021 national champions. There was a defensive end that went off the board on Friday night he basically dribbled on the field when they met last season. Another name was picked that didn’t have anywhere near as good of a showing in The Senior Bowl as he did.