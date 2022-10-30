PHOTOS: The traditional Georgia football end zone party did not disappoint after the big 42-20 win in Jacksonville

Georgia LB Smael Mondon (left) and coach Kirby Smart (center) and Zion Logue soak up the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Kirby Smart and his son Andrew Smart enjoy the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia LB Smael Mondon (left) and coach Kirby Smart (right) get in on the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Kelee Ringo gets in on the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia DE Mykel Williams gets in on the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia WR Jackson Meeks gets in on the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
DawgNation gets in on the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Jalen Carter (left) and Andrew Smart get in on the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia CB Kelee Ringo gets in on the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Jalen Carter (left) and Andrew Smart enjoy the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia WR Jackson Meeks in on the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia coach Kirby Smart and his son Andrew Smart enjoy the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia LB Smael Mondon (left) and coach Kirby Smart (right) get in on the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia LB Smael Mondon (left) and coach Kirby Smart (right) get in on the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia coach Kirby Smart and his son Andrew enjoy the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia LB Smael Mondon (left) and coach Kirby Smart (right) get in on the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia LB Smael Mondon (left) and coach Kirby Smart (right) get in on the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
DawgNation gets in on the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
DawgNation gets in on the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
DawgNation gets in on the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
DawgNation gets in on the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Jalen Carter (left) and Andrew Smart bask in the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia LB Smael Mondon (left) and coach Kirby Smart (right) get in on the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia LB Smael Mondon (left) and coach Kirby Smart (right) get in on the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia LB Smael Mondon (left) and coach Kirby Smart (center) and Zion Logue get in on the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia DL Jalen Carter (left) and Andrew Smart soak up the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia DL Zion Lougue (right) joins LB Smael Mondon (left) and coach Kirby Smart (right) during the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia coach Kirby Smart (left) and his son Andrew Smart relish the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia DL Nazir Stackhouse takes part in the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
A couple of Georgia football fans enjoy the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Tralee Hale, the mother of Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo, celebrates in the end zone during the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia LB Smael Mondon (left) and coach Kirby Smart (center) and Zion Logue (right) get in on the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Tralee Hale, the mother of Georgia CB Kelee Ringo, soaks up the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia LB Smael Mondon (left) and coach Kirby Smart (right) get in on the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia LB Smael Mondon (left) and coach Kirby Smart (center) and Zion Logue (right) get in on the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia LB Smael Mondon (left) and coach Kirby Smart (center) and Zion Logue get in on the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia TE Oscar Delp lives up the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia football fans relish the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia DL Mykel Williams (left) and TE Oscar Delp get in on the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia WR Arian Smith soaks up the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
A Georgia football fan lives it up during the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia LB Smael Mondon (left) and coach Kirby Smart (center) and Zion Logue (right) get in on the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Kirby Smart (left) and his son Andrew Smart take part in the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia WR Jackson Meeks jumped into the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Hairy Dawg gets in on the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Kirby Smart (left) and his son Andrew Smart took part in the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
HairyDawg gets in on the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia freshmen Mykel Williams (left) and Oscar Delp enjoy the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia DL Mykel Williams and TE Oscar Delp jumped right into the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia WR Jackson Meeks gets in on the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia freshman TE Oscar Delp hopped right into the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia WR Jackson Meeks dove into the end zone celebration after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. Georgia junior TE Darnell Washington is also swallowed up in there to the right. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart savors the momen with his son Andrew Smart after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Talented Georgia freshmen Mykel Williams (left) and Oscar Delp (right) get in on the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia WR Jackson Meeks, DB Chris Smith and RB Branson Robinson joined the postgame celebration after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Kirby Smart and his son Andrew Smart took part in the postgame celebration after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia freshmen Mykel Williams (left) and Oscar Delp (right) hopped up into the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Georgia LB Smael Mondon (left) and coach Kirby Smart (center) and Zion Logue soak up the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
Kirby Smart and his son Andrew Smart enjoy the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
PHOTOS: The traditional Georgia football end zone party did not disappoint after the big 42-20 win in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There’s just something ‘bout a Georgia football victory against the Gators in Jacksonville.
With all the talk about a potential move to a home-and-home series, there’s something to be said for watching a whole lot of ‘Dawgs get down in the end zone on a triumphant Saturday night in Jacksonville.
It is pretty hard to picture that ever happening in Athens. Maybe over by the student section. Florida would have to get a lot better for that to happen. It probably won’t happen if the series ever swings to Gainesville because a larger field-level section will probably never be given to Georgia football fans either.
Yet a party in the home end zone happens after every win in Jacksonville. Where else can someone ever think to see that a sea of Georgia fans could almost swallow up the massive 6-foot-7 frame of Darnell Washington in the end zone?
Georgia WR Jackson Meeks jumped into the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation
That’s what happened on Saturday after the 42-20 beatdown of the Gators. Kirby Smart even took part in it as well. He seemed quite enthused to see his son Andrew among the Bulldogs that were close to the stands thanking the fans for all their support.
Young Andrew was posting for an array of pictures with Jalen Carter at one point.
Jalen Carter (left) and Andrew Smart enjoy the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation
Then his Dad found him and wrapped him up in a big hug. He even pulled his son into a playful headlock and shared a few noogies.
Kirby Smart and his son Andrew Smart enjoy the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation
Georgia coach Kirby Smart and his son Andrew Smart enjoy the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation
Stetson Bennett and Nazir Stackhouse took a lap around the lower bowl of the TIAA Bank Field on Saturday slapping hands as they went along. Carter wisely stayed away from jumping into the stand, but a few springy ‘Dawgs like Jackson Meeks, Chris Smith, Branson Robinson and Darnell Washington made it up there with the help of an end zone TV camera platform.
True freshmen contributors Oscar Delp and Mykel Williams looked like old pros with the end zone leap into what used to be known as The Gator Bowl stands.
Georgia DL Mykel Williams and TE Oscar Delp jumped right into the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation
It wasn’t long before a few ambitious and well-tooled fans started handing a few items down for autographs.
The selfies were also everywhere. And we do stress the term everywhere.
The players were taking selfies with the Georgia fans lucky enough to get down in the front row at the right time.
Georgia WR Arian Smith soaks up the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation
Georgia DL Mykel Williams (left) and TE Oscar Delp get in on the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation
Tralee Hale, the mother of Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo, was in her red-and-black themed Halloween costume. She looked like an old-school blackjack dealer. There was a Georgia fan in a Joker costume and a couple of students relished the fact that they brought a “Gators Eat Boogers” sign to the game as well.
Where else could moments like those happen except in Jacksonville?
Check out the photo gallery from the scene Saturday night above and below.
