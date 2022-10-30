PHOTOS: The traditional Georgia football end zone party did not disappoint after the big 42-20 win in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There’s just something ‘bout a Georgia football victory against the Gators in Jacksonville. With all the talk about a potential move to a home-and-home series, there’s something to be said for watching a whole lot of ‘Dawgs get down in the end zone on a triumphant Saturday night in Jacksonville. It is pretty hard to picture that ever happening in Athens. Maybe over by the student section. Florida would have to get a lot better for that to happen. It probably won’t happen if the series ever swings to Gainesville because a larger field-level section will probably never be given to Georgia football fans either.

Yet a party in the home end zone happens after every win in Jacksonville. Where else can someone ever think to see that a sea of Georgia fans could almost swallow up the massive 6-foot-7 frame of Darnell Washington in the end zone? Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation That’s what happened on Saturday after the 42-20 beatdown of the Gators. Kirby Smart even took part in it as well. He seemed quite enthused to see his son Andrew among the Bulldogs that were close to the stands thanking the fans for all their support.

Young Andrew was posting for an array of pictures with Jalen Carter at one point. Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation Then his Dad found him and wrapped him up in a big hug. He even pulled his son into a playful headlock and shared a few noogies.

Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation Stetson Bennett and Nazir Stackhouse took a lap around the lower bowl of the TIAA Bank Field on Saturday slapping hands as they went along. Carter wisely stayed away from jumping into the stand, but a few springy ‘Dawgs like Jackson Meeks, Chris Smith, Branson Robinson and Darnell Washington made it up there with the help of an end zone TV camera platform. True freshmen contributors Oscar Delp and Mykel Williams looked like old pros with the end zone leap into what used to be known as The Gator Bowl stands. Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation It wasn’t long before a few ambitious and well-tooled fans started handing a few items down for autographs.