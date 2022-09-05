Watch out critics: That season-opening Stetson Bennett stat line is pointed at you

DawgNation has two dedicated staff writers in the press box for every Georgia football game. That’s Mike Griffith and Connor Riley. We also have a guy on the field. There is usually much more to be seen than just what shows up in the viewfinder of his camera lens. ========================================================= Georgia won a big football game on Saturday despite only having Stetson Benett IV at quarterback.

Blah blah blahh. Yada yada yada. The 24-year-old from Blackshear went hunting to put that sad and tired 2021 narrative to bed on Saturday. Bennett came out of the blind with a new narrative. It will work for not only certain highborn members of DawgNation but all of college football: Georgia beat the nation’s No. 11 team by 46 points because it had Stetson Bennett IV at quarterback.

Try that one on. It fits as snugly as he held the remote control of the Todd Monken offense against the Ducks. Bennett powered Georgia to a 9 of 10 showing on third down tries. He completed 25 of his 31 attempts for 368 yards and two scores. When asked if it was his best career game as a ‘Dawg, Bennett said he thought so. “The Mailman” also offered a Houdini escape act highlight that could be a precursor for Georgia folks evolving that #JD2NYC hashtag to a #SB2NYC line for 2022.

Bennett looked the part of a sixth-year returning senior national champion QB on Saturday. Maybe even a Heisman Watch List QB to boot. There weren’t a lot of deep balls yesterday. I can recall him missing Ladd McConkey on one deep shot, but the rest of that stat line looked like a Georgia peach at the county fair. He converted every third down and his passing line was perfect in the face of every blitz. There was a drop. He also threw a couple of balls away. Not too shabby for Georgia’s new holder. It brought to my mind the classic 1990s sci-fi fantasy thriller “The Matrix” on Saturday. It wasn’t because of that Houdini act on his scramble TD pass to McConkey. It was because Neo had a confidence problem. He couldn’t bend the spoon like the other 5-star QBs in the room. The movie has kids and prodigies lining up to see The Oracle. But that now reminds me of a bunch of former 5-star QBs. Not lines of code.