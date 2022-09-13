Sentell’s Intel: Watching EJ Lightsey get reps was an incredible takeaway from Samford

DawgNation has two dedicated staff writers in the press box for almost every Georgia football game. That’s Mike Griffith and Connor Riley. We also have a guy on the field snapping off photos. There is usually much more to be seen than what shows up in the viewfinder of his camera lens. ========================================================= There’s probably a slick way to hit the hole on the headline here. Yet upon careful consideration, the best way is to run it up in there like an “Iso” play.

Georgia freshman linebacker EJ Lightsey got reps in the fourth quarter against Samford. He’s put on about 25 pounds in the three months he’s been in Athens and hasn’t lost a step. That’s a pretty significant detail that will no doubt get lost after the next paragraph. Lightsey saw action not quite seven months removed from a tragic Feb. 21 shooting that resulted in the death of at least one bystander at a park in his hometown of Fitzgerald. Chip Towers of the AJC reported in March that Lightsey was one of two individuals wounded in that incident. The other person, 37-year-old Maurice Robinson, died shortly thereafter, according to police.

Fitzgerald police Lt. James Reynolds, who was on the scene the night of the shooting, described the incident as “gang-related,” but said police felt Lightsey was “an innocent bystander.” An ESPN report cited Lightsey had been shot at least two times in the back and shoulder. At the time of the incident, Lightsey told the officers working the case he had been working out in the park. The former 3-star recruit led Fitzgerald High School to a Class 2A state championship last fall. He was named the GHSA AA state defensive player of the year by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Lightsey was the nation’s No. 48 LB and the No. 494 overall recruit on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

The former Florida commitment is up to 231 pounds. He led his high school to its first state championship since 1948 at approximately 206 pounds last season. When placed in all that context, it is remarkable. There were initial worries that he would continue his career for some time. Or he could do so on scholarship this fall for the defending national champions. Lightsey even recorded a tackle on the final scrimmage down of the game before Samford took a knee. “When that whole thing went down, you just don’t even know the severity of it,” Fitzgerald head coach Tucker Pruitt said. “It obviously could have been much worse but EJ is a warrior and a fighter, man. If there was a way for him to get out and move forward from all this, he was going to find it. He’s definitely a tough kid that has been through a lot. I don’t see a whole lot in life really that can hold him back.” If he had a perfect transition from high school to the SEC and saw his first time in the second game, that would be a feat. This was beyond all that. “It is a unique story,” Pruitt said. “He’s definitely had some challenges he has had to overcome but one thing about EJ is he is a great kid. Hard worker. Very intelligent. The whole time just knowing all the ability he has, I feel like I have kind of known he was going to be special since his 10th or 11th-grade year. He’s got that stuff a lot of the other guys don’t have. Speed. Size. But also his football IQ and his work ethic. He’s a special player.”