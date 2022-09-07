Cover 4 on Georgia football: Who will lead the ‘Dawgs in receiving yards this season?
Well, that was a rousing start to the new season. A few long-time Georgia football fans reached out and said they couldn’t remember the last time the ‘Dawgs started a season with four touchdowns off their first four possessions.
Especially against a Top 15 team no less.
There’s one game in the books, but that doesn’t mean we can’t share our DawgNation Cover 4 picks for another statistical leader this season.
The latest “Cover 4″ topic is:
Who will lead Georgia in receiving yards this season?
Brandon Adams: Brock Bowers
Why: “Bowers is technically listed as a tight end, but he might be the best receiver in the country. Ohio State is supposedly the gold standard for that position, but last year, none of the touted Buckeye receivers had more touchdowns than Bowers’ 13.”
Mike Griffith: Kenny McIntosh
Why: “Before the season my pick was Brock Bowers, but after seeing how Oregon defended the All-American tight end, it would seem Todd Monken is ready to load up on high percentage dump-offs and quick outside passes to McIntosh, who is quite dangerous in the open field.”
Connor Riley: Kearis Jackson
Why: “Let the record show that I am sticking with my off-season pick. Yes AD Mitchell is going to be a big problem this fall for opposing defenses. Bowers is one of the best players in the country. But I’m betting on the veteran in the room who showed impressive burst in Georgia’s spring game.”
Jeff Sentell: A.D. Mitchell
Why: “Got a feeling on this one. The greatest leap a player makes in college football usually comes between the first and second seasons. If that’s the case, look out for Mitchell. He has the talent to establish himself as Georgia’s No. 1 wide receiver. The thought of coordinators having to swallow a hard pill and try to shift coverage toward all those tight ends and leave Mitchell alone in single coverage bodes well for his average yards per reception in 2022.”
