National championship game hasn’t been kind to teams, like Georgia, looking to repeat in College Football Playoff era

All season Kirby Smart has downplayed the idea of Georgia of repeating as champions. With the Bulldogs having to replace 15 players via the NFL draft and another 13 via the transfer portal. But the Bulldogs are squarely looking at the possibility of winning back-to-back championships in the face as they take on TCU on Monday night. With a win, Georgia will be the first team in the College Football Playoff era to win back-to-back national championships.

Related: 5 questions with TCU beat writer: Why Horned Frogs have ‘punchers chance’ at beating Georgia But Smart’s team isn’t the first to find itself in this situation. Three times before has the reigning national champion made it to the national championship game in the following season. And that team is 0-3 in those contests.

It first happened in 2017, when Alabama was looking to cap off a 15-0 season against the Clemson Tigers. Alabama led for a majority of the game but ran out of gas in the fourth quarter, falling to Deshaun Watson and the Tigers 35-31. Alabama didn’t blow the lead until there was just one second remaining but the Crimson Tide was outscored 21-7 in the final quarter. Nick Saban’s team ran into a similar problem last season against this very Georgia team. The Bulldogs lost to Alabama the first time around in the SEC championship game and seem poised to do so again in the rematch.

But a strong fourth quarter from the Bulldogs pushed Smart’s team ahead for good. Georgia won the final 15 minutes by a 20-9 margin, giving the Bulldogs a 33-18 victory. That put them in a position to do what they are attempting on Monday night. Georgia outscored Ohio State 18-3 in the fourth quarter to punch its ticket to Los Angeles. “My concern is the men in our locker room,” Smart said after the win over the Buckeyes. “We played well enough to win too, just well enough to win. We played really hard in the fourth quarter.” The 2019 Clemson Tigers similarly won a back-and-forth game against the Buckeyes, coming back from a 16-point deficit to get to the national championship game. Awaiting them was the unbeaten LSU Tigers. TCU isn’t of the same caliber as that legendary team but the Horned Frogs are more than capable of making things difficult for Georgia. TCU upset Michigan 51-45 to advance to the championship game.