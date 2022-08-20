Why Saturday’s Georgia football scrimmage is so important ahead of Oregon opener

Two weeks from today Georgia will take the field in Atlanta to play its first game of the 2022 season. The No. 3 Bulldogs will take on the No. 11 ranked Oregon Ducks in one of the biggest games of the opening weekend of the college football season. But while the season is closer than ever, Georgia’s mind is about as far away from taking on the Ducks as it is from Athens to Eugene, Ore. “It’s not about Oregon. It’s about us,” Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said on Thursday. “We’ve got to keep building connection, keep doing what we’re doing. Lock in. We’re not worried about Oregon right now.”

Related: Jamon Dumas-Johnson ‘ready for the challenge’ of being the next standout Georgia football linebacker Georgia will get a chance to do that today, as the team holds its second scrimmage of the fall. The Bulldogs will go good on good, as they did last Saturday. The offense had the upper hand per those who were in attendance for the first scrimmage. That was to be expected, per head coach Kirby Smart. The Georgia offense is much more experienced at this point in time and it was the first time Georgia truly tackled as if it were a game.

The head coach is hoping for a much better effort from the defense this go around. “We have to look ourselves in the eyes, as coaches, and figure out what guys we have to do the best and get them to go execute that at the best,” Smart said last Saturday. “We have good football players on this team, we didn’t necessarily play with the right energy and enthusiasm across the board as a whole today. There was some good individual performances, but all in all, I think we have to have a better scrimmage next Saturday.” Georgia still has a good bit to figure out before taking on the Ducks to start the season. Position battles at both guard spots and the second cornerback spot are still ongoing.