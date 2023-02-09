ESPN makes playoff predictions for 2023 college football season

Georgia became the first team in the College Football Playoff era to win back-to-back national championships. And most of ESPN’s writers believe the Bulldogs will be well positioned to potentially win it all once again. While previewing the 2023 season, ESPN’s stable of scribes shared their early playoff predictions for the 2023 season. Of the eight writers polled, seven had Georgia back in the playoff for a third consecutive season. The Bulldogs were the most popular pick along with Alabama, which also appeared on seven ballots. USC was picked by six of the writers, while Michigan was selected by five. Blake Baumgartner: Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, USC

Alex Scarborough: Georgia, Ohio State, USC, Alabama

David Hale: Alabama, Ohio State, USC, Oregon

Chris Low: Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, USC

Tom VanHaaren: Georgia, USC, Alabama, Michigan

Heather Dinich: Georgia, Alabama, USC, Michigan

Adam Rittenberg: Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Washington

Bill Connelly: Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Ohio State

The lone writer to not pick Georgia was Hale. He pointed to the fact that Alabama still has Nick Saban as a motivating factor for the Crimson Tide entering this upcoming season. "If anyone thinks he hasn't paid attention to the continual refrain that Georgia has surpassed the Tide as the nation's premier program," Hale wrote. "Well, you don't know Saban."