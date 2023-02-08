Latest ESPN mock draft has 4 Bulldogs landing in first round of 2023 NFL Draft

With the Senior Bowl complete, a fresh round of mock drafts have dropped. ESPN’s Matt Miller released a two-round mock draft, sharing his thoughts on where the top players in this year’s draft cycle will land. Georgia is expected to be well represented once again in the first round, with Miller projecting four Bulldogs to come off the board in the first round.

The first Bulldog expected to be drafted is Jalen Carter. Miller has the powerful defensive lineman ending up with the Chicago Bears after the Bears traded out of the No. 1 spot and end up picking at No. 4. Carter had 32 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks last season for Georgia. His numbers were somewhat dulled as he battled injury during the first half of the season, but Carter was perhaps the best player in the sport following his return to action against Florida on Oct. 29. Related: Jalen Carter doesn’t need the Heisman Trophy to validate his greatness: ‘I’ve never seen anything like him’ Georgia had the first defensive lineman taken in last year’s NFL draft, as Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick. Next off the board for the Bulldogs is Broderick Jones at pick No. 11. Miller has Jones landing with the Titans. “Jones is a physical, tough offensive tackle who has quick, light feet and the potential to become better shooting his hands,” Miller wrote. “At 6-4 and 311 pounds, there will be questions about his length, but Jones was an elite left tackle in the SEC and is just 21 years old. He didn’t allow a single sack across 15 starts in 2022.”

Jones would be the fourth Georgia offensive tackle taken in the first round since Smart became the program’s head coach, as Jones would join Isaiah Wynn, Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson. The next selection of a Georgia player was a surprising one in Nolan Smith. He missed the second half of the season with a torn pectoral, but he is expected to be healthy to start training camp. Miller has the Los Angeles Chargers picking Smith with the No. 21 overall pick. In addition to his abilities as an edge rusher, Smith was also a key leader for the Bulldogs. Even while injured, he was constantly pumping up teammates on the sidelines of Georgia’s championship run. Related: Georgia all-time great Nolan Smith shares why the second national championship is more special for him “Of our captains, he was the leading vote-getter,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after the national championship win. “It tells you that everybody respected him. And he was not playing. And he was going to check out and go train and go work out. I said, Nolan, it will be the greatest mistake of your life if you leave right now and don’t finish this because people will remember how you finished. “Whether we win or lose is irrelevant. But the rest of your life you will be remembered, were you a captain, were you there for everybody? Did you stand by this team? Did you impact them in a way without being on the field? Because NFL teams will value someone who can impact their team when they’re not playing.”

