BREAKING: Class of 2025 OT Micah Debose commits to Georgia football

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star OT Micah Debose out of Vigor High School in Alabama. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 OT and the No. 50 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================== Micah Debose was in Athens over the weekend.

He caught that feeling. The 4-star OT from Vigor High School in Alabama had already been leaning toward playing in Athens for some time. He had considerable impressionable visits during his sophomore season. That timing just felt right for a prospect that ranks as the nation’s No. 4 OT and the No. 50 overall prospect for the 2025 cycle.