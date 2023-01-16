Dawgnation Logo
Class of 2025 Vigor HS (Ala.) made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

BREAKING: Class of 2025 OT Micah Debose commits to Georgia football

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star OT Micah Debose out of Vigor High School in Alabama. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 OT and the No. 50 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

Micah Debose was in Athens over the weekend.

He caught that feeling.

The 4-star OT from Vigor High School in Alabama had already been leaning toward playing in Athens for some time. He had considerable impressionable visits during his sophomore season.

That timing just felt right for a prospect that ranks as the nation’s No. 4 OT and the No. 50 overall prospect for the 2025 cycle.

He made the move to share his commitment to Georgia on Monday afternoon. That’s a considerable get for the ‘Dawgs with the 6-foot-5 and 315-pounder from the Mobile area. He’d been starting for a strong Vigor High School program since his eighth-grade year.

And now he’s a Dawg.

“I felt like Georgia was the way to go for me,” Debose said. “I prayed about it and them made my decision.”

Check out the sophomore film below.

Debose now becomes the fourth commitment to the 2025 class in Athens and the second one today. Georgia also picked up a commitment earlier on Monday from Class of 2025 DL Justus “Jay” Terry out of Manchester High School in Georgia.

