The long-term impact of Georgia football adding Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage

Kirby Smart’s position on the transfer portal has long been clear. He doesn’t want to use it as a way to build his roster but rather to fill any short-term needs. But the addition of Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage may signal that Smart is considering a change to his transfer portal policy. The Turnage addition comes after the NCAA amended its one-time transfer rule, granting transfer players immediate eligibility at their new schools.

Related: Former Alabama DB Brandon Turnage commits to UGA Perhaps the bigger rule change with regards to Georgia is yet to come. The SEC still has its intraconference transfer rule on the books, but it might not for much longer. A number of conferences, including the PAC-12 on Monday, have voted to strike down their own intraconference transfer rules. The SEC presidents are set to vote on the rule on June 3. Should that pass, it clears the way for Georgia to add more players with SEC experience. Since Smart arrived at Georgia in December of 2015, all but two of the transfer Georgia has added came from a Power 5 program. It’s clear Smart values high-major experience when bringing in a player over a high school recruit.

Georgia has twice previously added players from the SEC as graduate transfers, as Alabama defensive back Maurice Smith came to Georgia for the 2016 season and Tennessee tight end Eli Wolf was a Georgia Bulldog for the 2019 campaign. Turnage is not that. He signed as a member of the 2019 recruiting class and has at least three years of eligibility remaining. The addition of Turnage comes following the departure of defensive back Major Burns, who entered the transfer portal earlier in May. Burns was expected to be a key depth piece for Georgia at safety in 2021 and possibly a starter for the 2022 season.

Burns himself will be staying in the conference, as he announced that he will be transferring to LSU. Related: Former Georgia safety Major Burns transfers to LSU Now there’s a real chance Turnage could fill that specific role. There is the thought Turnage could play cornerback for Georgia, given the obvious need there and that Turnage was rated as the No. 11 cornerback in the 2019 recruiting class. But once he arrived in Alabama, Turnage was converted to the safety position. If Turnage stays at safety, he’ll likely back up Lewis Cine and Chris Smith during the 2021 season, as well as fellow transfer Tykee Smith at Georgia’s “star” position. Related: Georgia cornerback competition heats up with Alabama transfer Brandon Turnage It’s also worth noting Turnage doesn’t enter Georgia with significant playing experience, as he appeared in just four games in his two years at Alabama.