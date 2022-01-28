Resetting where Georgia football coaching staff openings stand as National Signing Day approaches

If you’ve been following social media, you’ve probably seen Georgia coaches crisscrossing the country visiting some of the nation’s top prospects across a variety of recruiting classes. This shouldn’t come as a surprise given how much head coach Kirby Smart stresses the importance of recruiting. January is a contact period per the NCAA’s recruiting calendar, which allows coaches to have face-to-face contact with prospects off-campus grounds. For Smart, he won’t be able to make these trips again until September. Starting Monday, the recruiting schedule moves to a dead period, which limits contact between coaches and prospective recruits. The hay will be in the proverbial barn at that point.

Related: Christen Miller: Georgia? Ohio State? A big shock? Setting the stage for his National Signing Day decision Which means Smart will then fully turn his attention to his coaching staff, which has been short two on-field assistants. Dan Lanning is now the head coach at Oregon, leaving his position as defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach. Cortez Hankton meanwhile joined LSU’s coaching staff, creating an opening at the wide receivers coach position. As far as the defensive coordinator opening, Smart quickly announced Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp would serve as co-defensive coordinators. Schumann worked as the inside linebackers coach, with Muschamp serving as the special teams coordinator last season.