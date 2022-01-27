Where every 2022 Georgia football signee, recruit and target finished in updated recruiting rankings
With the high school football season complete and most of the 2022 recruiting class already on campus, the final round of elevations have been made regarding this year’s group of prospects.
All in all it was another strong class for the Georgia Bulldogs, who sit with the No. 3 overall class at the moment. Georgia has signed 24 of its 27 commitments, with 18 already on campus.
Using the four big recruiting services — 247Sports, On3, Rivals and ESPN — four of Georgia’s signees rank as 5-star prospects, 11 of the 27 signees rank among the top-100 overall players in the class and 21 prospects qualify as blue-chippers.
Below you can see where every prospect ranked as well as which are on campus already as early enrollees.
2022 Georgia football signee recruiting rankings
*Denotes early enrollee
- Malaki Starks*, 6-foot-1, 200-pounds, safety, Jefferson, Ga.: On3 Consensus: 5-star prospect, No. 6 overall player, No. 2 player from Georgia, No. 1 athlete 247Sports: No. 4 overall player, Rivals: No. 61 overall player, ESPN: No. 11 overall player. More info on Malaki Starks: ESPN tabs Malaki Starks as top Georgia newcomer.
- Mykel Williams*: 6-foot-5, 265-pounds, defensive end, Columbus, Ga.: On3 Consensus: 5-star prospect, No. 9 overall player, No. 3 player from Georgia, No. 3 defensive lineman 247Sports: No. 7 overall player, Rivals: No. 8 overall player, ESPN: No. 23 overall player. More on Mykel Williams: Georgia DL signee Mykel Williams wins Maxwell National Player of the Year honor
- Marvin Jones Jr.: 6-foot-4, 250-pounds, edge rusher, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.: On3 Consensus: 5-star prospect, No. 23 overall player, No. 4 player from Florida, No. 4 edge rusher, 247Sports: No. 20 overall player, Rivals: No. 13 overall player, ESPN: No. 64 overall player. More on Marvin Jones Jr.: Marvin Jones Jr: The Orange Bowl story you need to read about Georgia’s next great pass rusher
- Jaheim Singletary: 6-foot-2, 175-pounds, cornerback, Jacksonville, Fla. On3 Consensus: 5-star prospect, No. 30 overall player, No. 6 player from Florida, No. 4 cornerback, 247Sports: No. 66 overall player, Rivals: No. 10 overall player, ESPN: No. 71 overall player
- Daylen Everette*: 6-foot-1, 190-pounds, cornerback, Norfolk, Va. On3 Consensus: 4-star prospect, No. 33 overall player, No. 7 player from Florida, No. 5 cornerback, 247Sports: No. 17 overall player, Rivals: No. 41 overall player, ESPN: No. 46 overall player
- Earnest Greene*: 6-foot-4, 350-pounds, offensive guard, Bellflower, Ca. On3 Consensus: 4-star prospect, No. 41 overall player, No. 3 interior offensive lineman, No. 2 player from California, 247Sports: No. 51 overall player, Rivals: No. 39 overall player, ESPN: No. 69 overall player. More on Earnest Greene: Earnest Greene III: How Georgia beat out Alabama for the prized All-American OL prospect
- Jalon Walker*: 6-foot-2, 230-pounds, linebacker, Salisbury, NC, On3 Consensus: 4-star prospect, No. 49 overall player, No. 4 linebacker, No. 1 player from North Carolina, 247Sports: No. 25 overall player, Rivals: No. 92 player, ESPN: No. 38 overall player. More info on Jalon Walker: Why All-American LB Jalon Walker is a Boss inside the #Bo22Moves signing class
- Bear Alexander*: 6-foot-2, 315-pounds, defensive tackle, Terrell, Texas, On3 Consensus: 4-star prospect, No. 50 overall player, No. 6 defensive lineman, No. 9 player from Texas, 247Sports: No. 110 overall player, Rivals, No. 9 overall player, ESPN: No. 55 overall player. More on Bear Alexander: Big Bear Alexander: Highly-rated, highly-favored but also with a Bear-sized pain tolerance
- Branson Robinson: 5-foot-9, 220-pounds, running back, Germantown, Miss. On3 Consensus: 4-star prospect, No. 70 overall player, No. 2 running backs, No. 1 player from Mississippi, 247Sports: No. 137 overall player, Rivals: No. 38 overall player, ESPN: No. 35 overall player
- Oscar Delp*: 6-foot-4, 225-pounds, tight end, Cumming, Ga. On3 Consensus: 4-star prospect, No. 78 overall player, No. 2 tight end, No. 7 player from Georgia, 247Sports: No. 50 overall player, Rivals: No. 137 overall player, ESPN: No. 157 overall player. More on Oscar Delp: Oscar Delp: The clever rewrite to a 1995 hit song his Mom rewrote for karaoke on his official visit
- Julian Humphrey: 6-foot, 190-pounds, cornerback, Houston, Texas. On3 Consensus: 4-star prospect, No. 81 overall player, No. 10 corneback, No. 17 player from Texas, 247Sports: No. 87 overall player, Rivals: No. 26 overall player, ESPN: No. 176 overall player. More info on Julian Humphrey: Julian Humphrey: 3 things to know about Georgia football 2022 4-star defensive back signee
- CJ Washington*: 6-foot-1, 215-pounds, linebacker, Cedartown, Ga. On3 Consensus: 4-star prospect, No. 147 overall player, No. 11 linebacker, No. 12 player from Georgia 247Sports: No. 105 overall player, Rivals: unranked nationally, No. 26 linebacker, ESPN: No. 77 overall player
- Gunner Stockton*, 6-foot-1, 215-pounds, quarterback, Tiger, Ga. On3 Consensus: 4-star prospect, No. 158 overall player, No. 9 quarterback, No. 13 player from Georgia 247Sports: No. 109 overall player, Rivals: No. 171 overall player, ESPN: No. 109 overall player. More info on Gunner Stockton: Kirby Smart share shares his first public thoughts on Gunner Stockton: ‘He’s stuck to his guns that he loves UGA’
- De’Nylon Morrissette*, 6-foot, 200-pounds, wide receiver, Stone Mountain, Ga. On3 Consensus: 4-star prospect, No. 204 overall player, No. 36 wide receiver, No. 21 player from Georgia, 247Sports: No. 195 overall player, Rivals: No. 204 overall player ESPN: unranked nationally, No. 43 wide receiver
- C.J. Smith*, 6-foot-3, 180-pounds, wide receiver, Orlando, Fla. On3 Consensus: 4-star prospect, No. 293 overall player, No. 47 wide receiver, No. 31 player from Florida, 247Sports: unranked nationally, No. 66 wide receiver, Rivals: unranked nationally, No. 44 wide receiver, ESPN: No. 119 overall player
- JaCorey Thomas*, 6-foot-1, 180-pounds, safety, Orlando, Fla. On3 Consensus: 4-star prospect, No. 345 overall player, No. 35 safety, No. 42 player from Florida, 247Sports: No. 23 safety, Rivals: No. 32 safety, ESPN: No. 29 safety
- C.J. Madden*, 6-foot-3, 240-pounds, edge rusher, Ellenwood, Ga. On3 Consensus: 4-star prospect, No. 358 overall player, No. 36 edge rusher, No. 31 player from Georgia, 247Sports: No. 163 overall player, Rivals: No. 32 linebacker, ESPN: No. 64 linebacker
- Aliou Bah*, 6-foot-5, 330-pounds, offensive tackle, Memphis, Tenn., On3 Consensus: 4-star prospect, No. 364 overall player, No. 23 interior offensive lineman, No. 44 player from Florida, 247Sports: No. 39 interior offensive lineman, Rivals: No. 205 overall player, ESPN: No. 46 interior offensive lineman
- Jacob Hood*, 6-foot-8, 340-pounds, offensive tackle, Hillsboro, Tenn., On3 Consensus: 3-star prospect, No. 501 overall player, No. 33 offensive tackle, No. 16 player from Tennessee, 247Sports: No. 55 overall player, Rivals: No. 215 overall player, ESPN: No. 51 overall player
- Shone Washington*, 6-foot-4, 310-pounds, defensive tackle, New Orleans, La. On3 Consensus: 3-star prospect, No. 607 overall player, No. 67 defensive lineman, No. 29 player from Louisiana, 247Sports: No. 72 defensive lineman, Rivals: Unranked, ESPN: No. 28 defensive lineman
- Drew Bobo, 6-foot-5, 310-pounds, interior offensive guard, Auburn, Ala. On3 Consensus: 3-star prospect, No. 640 overall player, No. 47 interior offensive lineman, No. 26 player from Alabama, 247Sports: No. 97 interior offensive lineman Rivals: Unranked, ESPN: No. 57 interior offensive lineman
- Cole Speer, 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, wide receiver, Calhoun, Ga. On3 Consensus: 3-star prospect, No. 855 overall player, No. 136 wide receiver, No. 89 player from Georgia, 247 Sports: No. 61 wide receiver, Rivals: Unranked, ESPN: No. 84 wide receiver
- Griffin Scroggs*, 6-foot-3, 350-pounds, center, Grayson Ga. On3 Consensus: 3-star prospect, No. 1137 overall player, No. 95 interior offensive lineman, No. 114 player from Georgia, 247Sports: No. 65 interior offensive lineman, Rivals: No. 42 interior offensive lineman, ESPN: No. 5 center
- Brett Thorson* 6-foot-2, 205-pounds, punter, Melbourne, Aus. On3 Consensus: 3-star prospect, No. 1881 overall player, No. 2 punter, 247Sports: No. 1 ranked punter, Rivals: Unranked, ESPN: Unranked
2022 Georgia football commit rankings
*Feb. 2 is National Signing Day, which is the next available opportunity for committed prospects to sign with their school.
- Darris Smith: 6-foot-5, 225-pounds, edge rusher, Baxley, Ga. On3 Consensus: 4-star prospect, No. 113 overall player, No. 11 edge rusher, No. 9 player from Georgia, 247 Sports: No. 145 overall player, Rivals: No. 156 overall player, ESPN: No. 222 overall player
- Jordan James: 5-foot-10, 240-pounds, running back, Murfreesboro, Tenn. On3 Consensus: 4-star prospect, No. 240 overall player, No. 18 running back, No. 6 player from Tennessee, 247Sports: No. 162 overall player Rivals: No. 17 running back, ESPN: No. 202 overall player. More on Jordan James: Jordan James: All-American RB commit discusses why he didn’t sign with UGA during the early signing period
- Dillon Bell: 6-foot-2, 205-pounds, wide receiver, Houston, Texas. On3 Consensus: 3-star prospect, No. 444 overall player, No. 69 wide receiver, No. 70 player in Texas, 247Sports: No. 71 wide receiver, Rivals: No. 64 overall player, ESPN: No. 46 wide receiver
2022 Georgia football recruiting target rankings
*These are some of Georgia’s remaining recruiting targets heading into National Signing Day
- Shermar Stewart: 6-foot-5, 270-pounds, defensive lineman, Opa Locka, Fla. On3 Consensus: 5-star prospect, No. 3 overall player, No. 2 defensive lineman, No. 1 player in Florida, 247Sports: No. 9 overall player, Rivals, No. 30 overall player ESPN: No. 6 overall player. Shemar Stewart: 5-star undecided DL breaks down why UGA remains among his final three schools
- Christen Miller: 6-foot-3, 295-pounds, defensive lineman, Ellenwood, Ga. On3 Consensus: No. 122 overall player, No. 17 defensive lineman, No. 10 player from Georgia, 247Sports: No. 139 overall player, Rivals: No. 76 overall player, ESPN: No. 139 overall player
- EJ Lightsey: 6-foot-1, 205-pounds, linebacker, Fitzgerald, Ga. On3 Consensus: No. 447 overall player, No. 47 linebacker, No. 43 player from Georgia , 247Sports: No. 44 linebacker, Rivals: No. 33 linebacker, ESPN: No. 21 linebacker
