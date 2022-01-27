Where every 2022 Georgia football signee, recruit and target finished in updated recruiting rankings

With the high school football season complete and most of the 2022 recruiting class already on campus, the final round of elevations have been made regarding this year’s group of prospects.

All in all it was another strong class for the Georgia Bulldogs, who sit with the No. 3 overall class at the moment. Georgia has signed 24 of its 27 commitments, with 18 already on campus.

Using the four big recruiting services — 247Sports, On3, Rivals and ESPN — four of Georgia’s signees rank as 5-star prospects, 11 of the 27 signees rank among the top-100 overall players in the class and 21 prospects qualify as blue-chippers.