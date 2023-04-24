ESPN 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft sees 10 Bulldogs getting drafted

At last, draft week is finally here with the 2023 NFL Draft getting started on Thursday. Georgia figures to be one of the better-represented teams in this year’s draft. ESPN’s Matt Miller mapped out the entire 2023 NFL Draft in his latest 7-round mock draft. In total, he has 10 Bulldogs being taken. That would be a small step back from last year’s record-setting haul of 15 draft picks. The first Bulldog expected to come off the board is defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Miller has Carter landing with the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 5 overall pick in the draft.

Related: Jalen Carter: 3 things to know about the most elite defensive tackle in the 2023 NFL Draft Shortly after that, Miller has the Atlanta Falcons taking edge rusher Nolan Smith. This has become a popular pick, with ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. also forecasting Atlanta to land the Georgia product. “Smith can be a game-changer in Ryan Nielsen’s defense given his ability to win in space,” Miller wrote of Smith. “His speed, awareness and three-down traits make him a utility knife off the edge.”