ESPN 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft sees 10 Bulldogs getting drafted
At last, draft week is finally here with the 2023 NFL Draft getting started on Thursday. Georgia figures to be one of the better-represented teams in this year’s draft.
ESPN’s Matt Miller mapped out the entire 2023 NFL Draft in his latest 7-round mock draft. In total, he has 10 Bulldogs being taken. That would be a small step back from last year’s record-setting haul of 15 draft picks.
The first Bulldog expected to come off the board is defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Miller has Carter landing with the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 5 overall pick in the draft.
Shortly after that, Miller has the Atlanta Falcons taking edge rusher Nolan Smith. This has become a popular pick, with ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. also forecasting Atlanta to land the Georgia product.
“Smith can be a game-changer in Ryan Nielsen’s defense given his ability to win in space,” Miller wrote of Smith. “His speed, awareness and three-down traits make him a utility knife off the edge.”
The final first-round pick from Georgia in Miller’s mock draft is Broderick Jones. He is projected to land with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 19 overall pick.
Ohio State and Alabama also have three players projected to go in the first round per Miller’s latest mock draft. Cornerback Kelee Ringo and Darnell Washington could possibly sneak into the first round as well. Georgia had five players go in the first round of last year’s NFL draft, a program record.
The busiest day of the draft for Georgia will be on Saturday, with Miller expecting five Georgia players to go in rounds four through seven. The most prominent of those players is quarterback Stetson Bennett, who is slated to land with the Green Bay Packers with the No. 170 overall pick.
The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is set for Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds two and three will take place on Friday and the final four rounds will conclude on Saturday.
Below you can see where Miller had every Bulldog slotted in his mock draft.
Georgia football projected 2023 NFL Draft picks
- Jalen Carter, defensive tackle, Seattle Seahawks at pick No. 5
- Nolan Smith, outside linebacker, Atlanta Falcons at pick No. 8
- Broderick Jones, offensive tackle, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at pick No. 19
- Kelee Ringo, cornerback, Pittsburgh Steelers at pick No. 32
- Darnell Washington, tight end, Jacksonville Jaguars at pick No. 56
- Chris Smith, safety, Cincinnati Bengals at pick No. 131
- Stetson Bennett, quarterback, Green Bay Packers at pick No. 170
- Warren McClendon, offensive tackle, Seattle Seahawks at pick No. 198
- Kenny McIntosh, running back, Los Angeles Rams at pick No. 223
- Robert Beal, outside linebacker, Philadelphia Eagles at pick No. 248
