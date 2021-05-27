Georgia football game time announced, TV networks announced for home opener, South Carolina

We know now game times for four of Georgia’s 2021 opponents. ESPN announced game times for Georgia’s week 2 home opener against UAB and Georgia’s week 3 contest against South Carolina.

The UAB game, which will be Georgia’s first home game of the season, is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN2 on Sept. 11. Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks did announce earlier on Thursday that the expectation is that the game will be played with full attendance.

Georgia’s third game comes against South Carolina. This is the first SEC game of the season for Georgia. It will be a night game for the Bulldogs, as the Sept. 18 game against South Carolina is set for a 7 p.m ET kick on ESPN.