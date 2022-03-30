Former Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney joins coaching staff of UGA rival

As first reported by Bryce Koon of 247Sports , Chaney is now working with Geoff Collins at Georgia Tech as an offensive analyst. The Yellow Jackets scored zero points in a 45-0 loss to Georgia last season. Georgia Tech will have a new offensive coordinator in Chip Long, as Collins overhauled his staff after a 3-9 season. Georgia Tech also saw its most talented player, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, transfer to Alabama.

Former Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney appears to be back in the state of Georgia as a coach. Only this time he is working for the Power 5 school in Atlanta, Georgia Tech.

Chaney worked as the offensive coordinator at Georgia for three seasons under Kirby Smart, holding the title of play-caller from 2016 through 2018. Chaney was hired away from Georgia prior to the 2019 offseason, to serve as the offensive coordinator at Tennessee under Jeremy Pruitt. Chaney held that job for two seasons before Pruitt lost his job and was replaced by Josh Heupel in January of 2021.

Last year, Chaney served as an offensive analyst with the New Orleans Saints.

Georgia first replaced Chaney with James Coley as the offensive coordinator and play-caller. But after just a single season, Smart once again found a new coordinator this time in Todd Monken.

He has served as Georgia’s offensive coordinator and play-caller for the past two seasons. Despite fielding instability at quarterback, Georgia has still been able to produce productive offenses.

Monken is set to return to Georgia for a third season, one in which he will be the highest-paid assistant on the staff. Georgia does bring back Stetson Bennett at the quarterback position, but Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff are pushing for first-team reps.